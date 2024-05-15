The Big Picture Back in Action starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz hits Netflix on November 15, 2024.

Diaz makes her return to acting 10 years after retirement.

Directed by Seth Gordon the film has a star-studded cast including Glenn Close and Andrew Scott.

One of Netflix's most exciting new projects has finally landed an official release date. Back in Action, which stars Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz, will premiere on the platform on November 15, 2024. Fox has cultivated quite a relationship with Netflix over the last several years, starring in several movies for the platform such as Day Shift, a vampire horror thriller with Dave Franco and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and They Cloned Tyrone, a dark comedy with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. Diaz has been off the grid since 2014, last appearing in Annie with Foxx and Rose Byrne, and now the two will reunite after 10 years for her return to acting.

According to the official logline for the film, Back in Action follows Emily and Matt, years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family. When their cover is blown, they're sucked back into the world of international espionage. Seth Gordon, who previously directed Baywatch and several episodes of The Good Doctor, will direct and also wrote the script along with Brendan O'Brien. Outside Foxx and Diaz, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, and McKenna Roberts will also star in the film, with Foxx and Gordon producing along with several others.

As the biggest streamer in the game, holding a considerable lead of more than fifty million subscribers over the second-place platform Prime Video, it's already been a big year for Netflix with much more to come. Netflix experienced extraordinary success with 3 Body Problem, the alien sci-fi fantasy drama that stars Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Eiza Gonzáles (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), and John Bradley (Game of Thrones). The series was created by Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Netflix also premiered a live-action iteration of the beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, which was divisive between critics and audiences, registering a "rotten" score of 59% and a respectable 73% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The platform is also the home of the latest sci-fi epics from DCEU director Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, and Part Two: The Scargiver. Neither has been received well by critics nor audiences, with Part One earning a 16% approval rating and Part Two at 21% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Back in Action premieres on Netflix on November 15, 2024. Check out the first-look images above and watch Foxx in They Cloned Tyrone, also streaming on Netflix.

