Netflix has just released the newest trailer for Back in Action, their starry action-comedy movie from Seth Gordon, director of Horrible Bosses. The cast of Back in Action brings together a star-studded lineup, including Jamie Foxx (Ray, Django Unchained) and Cameron Diaz (There’s Something About Mary, The Mask), who reunite in this high-energy comedy having previously worked together in Annie and Any Given Sunday.

Joining them are Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights, Argo), Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Spectre), and Jamie Demetriou (Fleabag, The Afterparty). The ensemble is rounded out by McKenna Roberts (The Young and the Restless, Skyscraper), Rylan Jackson (Stranger Things, Ms. Marvel), and the iconic Glenn Close (Fatal Attraction, The Wife).

According to the official logline for the film, Back in Action will follow Emily and Matt, years after giving up their lives as CIA spies in order to start a family, but when their secret identities are blown, they're forced back into the world of undercover spy work. Seth Gordon, who previously directed Baywatch and several episodes of The Good Doctor, will direct and also wrote the script along with Brendan O'Brien (Neighbors).

Why Did Cameron Diaz Stop Acting?

Diaz stepped away from acting in 2014 to focus on her personal life and pursue interests outside of Hollywood. In several interviews, Diaz explained that the constant demands of an acting career, with its rigorous schedules and public scrutiny, had become overwhelming. She wanted more control over her time and to focus on her well-being, relationships, and other ventures.

During her time away from the screen, Diaz dedicated herself to family life after marrying musician Benji Madden in 2015 and later welcoming their daughter, Raddix, in 2019. She also shifted her energy toward wellness, co-authoring two health-focused books and launching her own organic wine brand, Avaline, with entrepreneur Katherine Power. Diaz has been quite candid about how stepping back allowed her to rediscover her sense of self outside of acting and enjoy a slower, more private life, which is something nobody could ever hold against her.

Her return in Back in Action with Foxx marks her first major film role since 2014, which she agreed to after Foxx persuaded her with the promise of a fun project, and from the looks of the trailer, she was absolutely right to.

Back in Action will be released globally on Netflix on January 17, 2025. Check out the trailer for the movie above.

