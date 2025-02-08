From his early days as part of the comedic ensemble of Fox’s In Living Color to his more recent health challenges, Jamie Foxx has been known to defy expectations. His talent for being flamboyant, while charming, allowed Foxx to hold his own opposite legends such as Al Pacino, Tommy Lee Jones, and Eddie Murphy. When the comedian was cast opposite cinematic icon Tom Cruise in Michael Mann’s Collateral in 2004, he delivered an understated performance that transitioned him to Oscar-caliber status.

Collateral came at a pivotal time in Foxx’s career. After spending much of the ‘90s building his fanbase through his stand-up specials and popular sitcoms, Foxx showed promise with his dramatic turns as the self-centered quarterback in Oliver Stone’s Any Given Sunday and as Muhammad Ali’s charismatic cornerman Drew Bundini Brown in Mann’s Ali. In Collateral, however, Foxx would step out of his comfort zone to become an insecure taxi driver against Cruise’s cold-hearted hitman.

Who Does Jamie Foxx Play in 'Collateral'?

Foxx’s Max Durocher is nothing like the star’s past roles where he relied on quick quips and a winning smile. He is a meek Los Angeles cab driver caught in a nightmare scenario involving Cruise’s Vincent as his latest fare, making five designated stops to assassinate his planned targets. The cycle of violence while being a reluctant accomplice in Vincent’s mission puts the panic-stricken Max over the edge to the extent of having to overcome his lifelong fears.

Though Cruise’s rare career turn as a menacing villain was Collateral’s primary highlight, Foxx’s portrayal of cabbie Max had far more fascinating layers that added to the narrative’s themes about power and control. Much like the dreamers of L.A. who aspire for greater life achievements, Max is a lonely man full of unrealized dreams. Among those dreams is for Max to be the business owner of a limousine service which his ailing mother (Irma P. Hall) believes he already has. Max’s low-key existence day by day as a cabbie might earn him a dollar at a time to make his dream a reality. But his lack of courage to take the larger steps necessary holds him back.

The same can be said for Max’s interest in his earlier fare: Federal prosecutor Annie Farrell (Jada Pinkett Smith), whose friendly conversation with the cabbie leads to him landing her phone number. Foxx’s characters before Collateral had no problem winning over the ladies due to his natural charisma. Yet just because Max landed the beautiful lawyer’s digits does not necessarily mean he dares to call. Max has been afraid to take chances all his life because of his fear of failure. Such fear is why Vincent takes clear advantage of the cabbie’s introverted nature: He’s incapable of fighting for what he wants and submits to what he believes are no-win scenarios.

Tom Cruise Pushed Jamie Foxx to His Limit in 'Collateral'