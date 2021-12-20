Spider-Man: No Way Home shatters the Multiverse and brings villains from previous iterations of the hero to torment Tom Holland’s version of the Marvel wall-crawler, including Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Foxx first appeared as the electric villain in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, the last movie in Andrew Garfield’s short-lived The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. As much as we love superhero movies, some details might get fuzzy after seven years. So, to help you understand every shocking callback No Way Home makes to The Amazing Spider-Man 2, we are going to tell you everything you need to remember about Jamie Foxx's Electro. Don’t worry. We are keeping No Way Home’s electrifying spoilers to ourselves.

Who’s Maxwell Dillon, a.k.a. Electro?

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has a unique version of Electro. In the film, Foxx’s electrical engineer Maxwell Dillon leads a quiet and lonely life, going from a job that doesn’t recognize his talents to an empty house every day. Max feels like his existence is insignificant to everyone around him and finds it hard to connect to other human beings. That is until, one day, he’s saved by Spider-Man (Garfield). The popular superhero not only pushes Dillon out of the way from oncoming traffic, preventing a gruesome death, but Spider-Man also treats the lonely man with kindness. From that moment on, Dilon becomes Spider-Man’s number-one fan, filling the emptiness of his life with a fantasy where he and the wall-crawler are close friends.

Max’s tragic life takes a dark turn on his birthday. After spending the whole day without even a kind word from his colleagues, Max is told to keep working late to repair some electric cables. Distressed and alone, Max ends up falling inside a vat filled with genetically modified electric eels. The eels tear Max’s flesh and contaminate his DNA, turning him into a blue figure that has the ability to drain and store energy. From that point on, Max’s body is made entirely of electricity, which allows him to use the power grid to move fast and even shoot blasts of energy.

Max walks through New York City’s streets, trying to understand his newly gained powers. However, since he’s unable to control his connection to electricity, Max causes several accidents, leading the police to open fire against him. To defend himself, Max fires electric blasts at the police, an action that soon puts him on every news channel. For the first time in his life, Max feels seen by the rest of the world, and only when he — unintentionally — wreaks havoc in the streets.

Max's fame would be short-lived, though. Spider-Man soon arrives on the scene and tries to contain Max. Unfortunately, Max’s lack of control leads to a fight against Spider-Man, who subdues Max and steals the spotlight. Max feels betrayed by the only person he thought cared about him. This feeling would only intensify once he's locked away in the Ravencroft Institute, where he’s cruelling experimented on. Filled with anger for a society that ignored his existence and aware that his destructive powers can get him the attention he craves, Max adopts the moniker Electro and vows to kill Spider-Man. Electro soon gets his chance when Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan) breaks him out of jail and asks him to help him find a cure for his deadly disease. Harry is the first person to tell Electro he needs him, which pushes the villain to quickly agree to a team-up.

After helping Harry with his issues, Electro turns his gaze to Spider-Man, sucking all the electric power of New York City to attract the hero to the grid that supplies the region. Spider-Man fights Electro with a pair of magnetized web-shooters that give him the upper hand against the electric villain. Finally, with the help of his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), Spider-Man uses the grid to cause a massive power overload that Electro cannot absorb. As a result, the villain explodes, spreads his energy everywhere, and ultimately dies.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s power-hungry Electro has a tragic origin and a tragic end. However, with No Way Home, Foxx gets another shot of giving the villain a better part to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One thing is for sure: Max will enjoy the extra attention he’s getting.

