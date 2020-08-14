Netflix’s ‘Project Power’: Jamie Foxx Reveals the Boring But Practical Superpower of His Dreams

–

Hot on the heels of the release of The Old Guard, Netflix has another original feature that addresses what it might be like to have a superpower – but in a completely different manner. The Old Guard gave us immortal warriors while Project Power introduces a superpower drug of sorts. It’s a pill that lets you tap into a superpower that’s unique to you, but only for five minutes.

The movie features a standout performance from Dominique Fishback as Robin, a teenager who’s dealing Power in order to make enough money to care for her mother. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx’s character, Art, is a former soldier who’s hellbent on tracking down the folks responsible for making the drug. When their paths collide, they form an unlikely team and try to see Art’s mission through together.

Project Power is a worthwhile watch for a number of reasons, but it’s a must-see movie for Fishback’s performance in particular. She delivered big in her first feature, Night Comes On, made an impression in one of 2018’s best, The Hate U Give, and now, watching her command the screen opposite heavyweights like Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt proves she’s an undeniable rising talent.

Check out the video interview at the top of this article to get to know Fishback a little more and to hear why the Project Power script encouraged Foxx to jump back into the superhero genre. You can catch Project Power on Netflix right now!

Jamie Foxx and Dominique Fishback: