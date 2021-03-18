Netflix has released the first trailer for their upcoming sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which stars Jamie Foxx as a successful business owner and bachelor Brian Dixon, who just became a full-time dad to his teenage daughter. Inspired by the actor’s relationship with his own daughter Corinne Foxx, the Academy Award-winning actor returns to the world of multi-camera comedy for the first time in 20 years since The Jamie Foxx Show ended after 100 episodes, and it looks as though he’s seamlessly slipped back into small-screen life. David Alan Grier and his phenomenal beard lend support as Brian's father, while Kyla-Drew plays Brian's daughter, Sasha. Porscha Coleman plays Brian's sister, Chelsea, while Jonathan Kite, Heather Hemmes, Valente Rodriguez and Miracle Reigns fill out the rest of the ensemble.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! doesn’t exactly look as though it’ll break any new ground and appears to hit all of the expected story, character and humor beats that we’ve come to expect from a sitcom. But the presence of Foxx’s undeniable star power and the ability to see him cut loose in a broad comedic role already makes this a series to get excited about. But, even with that in mind, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! stands a real chance of becoming a serious hit for Netflix, especially considering Foxx's sitcom history and his previous success with the streaming service.

Foxx is reunited with his old The Jamie Foxx Show cohort Bentley Kyle Evans, who acts as showrunner, while black-ish helmer Ken Whittingham directs the entire run of episodes. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is Foxx’s second high-profile Netflix original, after last year’s hugely popular superhero actioner Project Power, but he’s got plenty more in the works for the platform.

In addition to teaming up with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris for the sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, which started shooting in December, Foxx has also signed on for the vampire adventure Day Shift as well. Day Shift has Foxx playing a blue-collar dad who moonlights as a vampire hunter, with John Wick duo Chad Stahelski and Shay Hatten involved as producer and writer, respectively.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! hits Netflix on April 14, but you can check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!:

Brian Dixon (Jamie Foxx), a successful business owner and bachelor, just unexpectedly became a full-time father to his teenage daughter Sasha (Kyla-Drew). Determined to turn over a new leaf, Brian’s going to need all the help he can get from his dad (David Alan Grier) and sister (Porscha Coleman) — and Sasha’s going to need all the help she can get learning how to fit into her new, lovingly imperfect home. Full of heart and humor, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! is inspired by Foxx’s real-life relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, who also serves as executive producer. The multi-cam sitcom reunites Foxx with showrunner Bentley Kyle Evans ('The Jamie Foxx Show') and is directed by Ken Whittingham ('black-ish').

