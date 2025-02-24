Picture a toy factory built by a kid on a sugar rush, complete with moving parts, toys practically bouncing off the walls, and no off-switch. Well, that’s 1992’s Toys, the surrealist comedy that marked Jamie Foxx’s movie debut. It’s not exactly the type of film you’d expect to launch a future Oscar winner, but then again, nothing about Toys is predictable. In the film, Robin Williams plays Leslie Zevo, the carefree and borderline eccentric soul whose main goal is to keep his late father’s toy company from turning into a lean, mean war machine. In a nutshell, the film is part comedy, part social commentary, and 100% visually over-the-top. With Barry Levinson at its helm, the film takes viewers on a journey through a world where toys aren’t just playthings — they become symbols of innocence and chaos.

Overall, the film leans into themes of innocence, corporate greed, and the power of play, but it’s never quite clear whether it’s a silly fantasy or a film with a profound message. However, it does solidify its stance as a weird, ambitious picture that doesn’t feel like your typical early ‘90s family film. But even if it’s a bit all over the place, Toys is still a fascinating piece of cinema, especially if you’re curious about the absurd little production that gave Foxx his start.

'Toys' Is More Than Just a Curious '90s Movie About a Toy Factory

Image via 20th Century Studios

Jumping right in, Toys first looks like an animated sugar rush with its bright colors and jumbo-sized props. It has a Willy Wonka-esque touch that’s as deceptive as it is earnest. But underneath all the whimsy, the film has a whole lot to say about the commodification of innocence whether it’s through guerrilla advertising or, in this case, literal war machines disguised as toys. Behind the conflict in the film is the idea that childhood can somehow be weaponized. The moment Leslie inherits his father’s toy company, the expectations are that he’d shoulder the legacy of making fun playthings. But a wrench is thrown in that plan when his uncle, General Leland Zevo, played by Michael Gambon, decides to go a whole other direction, turning the company into a weapons lab.

Toys serves as the perfect metaphor for how big businesses leech on the magic of childhood. A clear example of this is the way the factory transforms throughout the movie. When the film starts out, it’s a whimsical place full of nonsensical creations, equally goofy to the core. But once General Levo takes over, they swap those out for tiny drones and automated soldiers. Perhaps the most unsettling part of all this is that the kids who play with these so-called toys don’t realize they’re training them for actual violence. By the time things reach their climactic high, the message is clear — the more capitalism seeps into playtime, the more it gets twisted into something far from innocent.

‘Toys’ Proved Early on That Jamie Foxx Could Shine in Any Movie