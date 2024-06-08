The Big Picture Jamie Foxx shines as an ultra-determined cop in the visually dynamic and relentless thriller, Sleepless.

The Las Vegas setting adds to the gritty allure of the film, showcasing Foxx's physicality and intense commitment to the role.

While treading familiar ground, Sleepless is a propulsive and entertaining cop thriller that highlights Foxx's action star prowess.

Jamie Foxx has garnered a reputation for engagingly portraying a range of characters spanning dramatic biopics to legal dramas and even irreverent comedy. As a performer, his physicality is on full display in 2017's consistently entertaining, if slightly policier, Sleepless. A breathless remake of a 2011 French film, Baran bo Odar's relentless flick rattles from one set piece to another at a breakneck pace, and the success of its straightforward explosiveness rests largely on the shoulders of its ultra-determined protagonist, Foxx's LVMPD Officer Vincent Downs, and the outstanding support cast which includes Michelle Monaghan, David Harbour, Scoot McNairy, Dermot Mulroney, Gabrielle Union.

The Las Vegas setting also adds an interesting visual dimension to the feel and flavor of the film, the gritty underbelly of the desertous beacon of blinding lights fully exposed as Downs goes in search for his son who has been abducted by a vicious crime lord. Sleepless may not break much ground, but it mostly succeeds in what it sets out to do as an entertaining cop thriller, and Foxx's commitment to the part is there in spades, fully delivering in the thick of all the action.

Sleepless A cop with a connection to the criminal underworld scours a nightclub in search of his kidnapped son. Actors Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan, Dermot Mulroney, David Harbour, Gabrielle Union, Scoot McNairy, Cliff "T.I." Harris Release Date January 13, 2017 Run Time 95 mins Director Baran bo Odar Studio Open Road Films

What Is 'Sleepless' About?

The aptly titled, Sleepless, focuses on decidedly wired police detective Vincent Downs (Foxx), whose side interests and external motivations are initially unclear, as he attempts to patch up a beleaguered relationship with his ex-wife (Gabrielle Union) and his disillusioned son (Octavius J. Johnson), who laments his father's relatively ongoing absence as a result of his unshakable work-related commitments. Veering from one side of the city to the other for dubious catch-ups with various underworld figures, Downs is a man on the edge, and the film keeps the audience in the dark for some time as to where his loyalties lie – initially painting him as a morally murky figure when in actuality he is deep undercover à la Wayne Kramer's Running Scared.

'Sleepless' Is an Effective Showcase for Jamie Foxx's Physicality as an Actor

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Downs is also outwardly disapproving of his ex's blossoming new relationship, vaguely asserting that everything he does is "for them." When his son is boldly abducted in plain daylight, Downs can do little but bear witness as he's brutally subdued by a couple of heavies. From that point forth, the dogged cop is unremitting in his quest to bring him home, whilst burying some of the nefarious drug dealers he encounters along the way. These include the wily Rob Novak – a reptilian, standout performance by the character actor, Scoot McNairy. A highly versatile performer, McNairy's turn in Sleepless showcases a subtle, jaw-clenching penchant for menace. Mulroney's more calculating, business-driven villain, Stanley Rubino is a suit and apparent middle man with his own pressures. Rubino serves as another foil to Foxx's Vincent Downs. It's a great contrast to Foxx's heart-on-sleeve desperation, as the star finds himself being thrown around and doing a lot of the throwing around on his mission to get his son back. At one point, Downs is pitted against a hulking henchman in the industrial kitchen of a casino, and what ensues, from the use of various kitchen implements to hand-to-hand combat, exhibits some of Foxx's most full-on stunt-oriented work to date.

There's a colorful array of characters here, and while the propulsive action of the piece is what ultimately underpins the entertainment factor, there are a few surprises loaded into the fast-paced, routine plot. Downs is more than just a police detective. It's later revealed that he is an official of Internal Affairs, meaning his objectives are more complicated than first thought, seeking to identify any crooked officers assisting types like Rubino and Novak as well. Sleepless will certainly appeal to fans of Mike Figgis' excellent neo-noir Internal Affairs starring Richard Gere and Andy Garcia, with its similarly engaging and slick, action-fuelled mechanics. Foxx is able to imbue the right amount of sympathy – in this case a modest dose – into a part that regularly requires him to tussle with foes who want to end his life.

'Sleepless' Treads Familiar Ground with Explosive Efficiency

Close

Akin to other recent cop dramas of late, Sleepless boasts an electric performance by Jamie Foxx, who uses the fairly simple premise as a springboard to fully launch into the many demanding sequences required of the actor. Much of the film takes place within a Las Vegas nightclub, save for some early sequences, including one wherein Downs returns to a greater Las Vegas crime scene to take care of some incriminating forensic details. It is here that he and the audience are formally introduced to a pair of curious Internal Affairs cops, Doug Dennison (David Harbour) and Jennifer Bryant (Michelle Monaghan) – a duo investigating the drug gangs and any potentially involved officers lurking on the fringes. Bryant is a far cry from many of Monaghan's other characters in her filmography, and like Foxx, Sleepless ultimately proves to be a highly physical role. She is every bit a match for Downs as the film progresses, each law enforcement official skeptical of the other, culminating in a brutal confrontation in a hotel room with much of the furniture left worse for wear thereafter. Of course, begrudging respect ultimately results.

As for Harbour, he always lends gravitas to any projec he does. A fine actor, and invariably interesting, his Dennison is a multidimensional supporting role in the same way his part in The Equalizer is, and rest assured, his character tangles with Downs in perhaps the most unflinching, crunching sequence in the film. In fact, the many scuffles Downs gets embroiled in prove increasingly intense as they accrue. At one point, he briefly reunites with his son, after delivering "the product" (actually sugar) as part of a ruse, before he is promptly snatched again, as the glitz and delirium-inducing light displays of the gaudy venue sends him careering off towards the next confrontation. It's a well-shot piece, and many of the visually arresting visual shots call to mind the work of Michael Mann, such as Heat and Collateral which, of course, starred Foxx.

Sleepless is a propulsive, momentum-heavy movie. It operates on the front foot and serves as a strong showcase for Foxx's ability as an action star. In fact, it may be the most relentless character he has played, as he is determined to stop at nothing to get his son back. The endless obstacles that are thwarted en route to a reunion and redemption are testament to that fact. There's nonstop exertion at play, and Foxx, whose character is propelled by a fairly strong and unambiguous objective, allows this to serve his embodiment of the virtually unstoppable Vincent Downs very well.

Sleepless is currently available to stream on Max in the U.S.

WATCH ON MAX