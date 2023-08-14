The Big Picture Pixar's scripts prioritize personality and character over star power, allowing their films to stand out from star-driven competition.

Jamie Foxx's performance in Pixar's Soul is a powerful vocal achievement, as he navigates different characters and environments with vulnerable humanity.

Soul tackles profound themes of purpose and personal meaning, with Foxx delivering a performance that ranges from fearfully defiant to vulnerably enlightened.

Ever since the very first Toy Story, Pixar's animated films have been able to book buzz-worthy celebrity voice talent that was cast based on role, not just star power. While Tom Hanks, John Goodman, and Amy Poehler are certainly big names that can draw a crowd, what sets Pixar's films apart from the star-driven voice actor competition with studios like DreamWorks and Illumination is that their scripts are written with personality and character in mind first and foremost before attributing them to a marketable name. The fanciful concepts and emotionally personal stories are given direction that can get the strongest performance out of an actor that can best embody the role, while also making the animated world feel believable with just their voice.

Enter Pixar’s 2020 existential body-swapping adventure Soul, which premiered exclusively on Disney+ to wide critical acclaim as yet another modern masterpiece from the studio. The film follows Jamie Foxx as aspiring jazz musician turned disembodied consciousness Joe Gardner, who finds himself on a mind-boggling journey that spans New York City to the Great Beyond, asking big questions about the true meaning of life and the definition of success. Foxx’s turn as the film’s eager gig musician not only brought to life another poignant Pixar script, but one of the studio's finest vocal performances in recent memory.

Who Does Jamie Foxx Play in Pixar's 'Soul'?

Jamie Foxx's Joe Gardner in Soul is a New York-born middle school band teacher with an insatiable passion for music. He has spent his entire career working from gig to gig, audition to audition, hoping to someday get his big moment and fulfill his dream of playing jazz professionally. He feels that his entire purpose in life is to play music and that his life would be meaningless without it. His mother Libba, played by Phylicia Rashad, only wants him to settle into the financial stability of having a steady teaching job, which would mean leaving his dead-end gigging behind. When Joe gets the chance to play with a high-profile jazz band and finally make his dream come true, he dies falling down a sewer and finds himself face-to-face with the great beyond. Desperate to get back to his life on Earth and make it worthwhile, Joe embarks on a psychedelic journey through a bureaucratically ethereal space where souls are newly born, and entire lifetimes are recorded and cataloged.

For only his third-ever voiceover role in animation, Foxx had a tremendous amount of vocal acrobatics to juggle in this one performance. Not only did Foxx have to play a New York-born starving artist desperate to get his one shot and achieve his life's dream, but he also had to embody that same soul trapped in the body of a cat and occasionally provide the voice of the unborn novice 22, principally played by Tina Fey, when trapped inside his body. Much like Gardner himself, Foxx’s voice had to endure a lot of metaphysical juggling as he portrayed a man shuffled between planes of existence.

One of the Pixar film’s most emotional and engrossing scenes is when Joe, in the body of a therapy cat, and 22, in Joe’s body, need the help of Libba to fix a tear in an old suit in time for the big club gig. Joe is telling 22 what to do and say in his place in order to keep up appearances and act like everything is normal. Libba, bitter at Joe for taking on yet another gig, confronts her son about his fledgling and aimless career path. 22, being the only one who can hear Joe as a cat, begins to parrot what Joe is telling her to say to his mom for him while in his body. While the scene’s dialogue is primarily only between two characters, Joe and 22 are working symbiotically as one voice in this tense family moment.

'Soul' Had Foxx Deliver Powerful Themes

What results is a scene layered with the complicated history and dynamic of an aged mother and son relationship and the anxious unknowing of the unborn 22 experiencing these kinds of feelings for the first time. The scene is edited and animated to create the flow that this is Joe pleading his case to his mother, but Jamie Foxx’s delivery had to balance believably portraying Joe’s own passion for his dream and the frustrated feelings he has for his mom while also embodying 22’s uncertainty and fear at this new daunting experience when speaking for Joe while in his body.

The film has a cosmically high concept with a scale that spans life’s smallest wonders to the infrastructure of the universe, and Foxx's voice performance had to cover a lot of ground in adopting different characters and environments. But what makes it a true powerhouse landmark for Pixar's films is how he delivers the film's weighty material with vulnerable humanity. Pixar is well known for personifying creatures and inanimate objects with genuine humanity and creating human characters that feel real in bizarre situations that subtextually hint at bigger themes of purpose and personal meaning. But Soul takes an unapologetic look at the human experience and its idiosyncrasies in a way seldom seen in American animation.

Foxx was given material to work with that was thematically layered in how upfront it was about the nature of how life can change based on perception, which he delivered in a performance that ranged from fearfully defiant to vulnerably enlightened. When faced with the whole timeline of his life, Joe is devastated at how meaningless his whole struggles have been and Foxx conveys these emotions with solemn devastation.

Jamie Foxx's 'Soul' Performance Is Deeply Emotional

When he later realizes that his life is not just his failures and is given a second chance to live, Joe affirms that his purpose in life is what he makes of it and approaches it with a joyously renewed attitude towards the little joys of life, which is all delivered with Foxx’s subtle mix of relief and newfound peace. While films like 2009's Up and 2017's Coco have the emotionally raw material to give their actors, Foxx's delivery of doubts to affirmations with what makes life worth living and how he views his own life is at the forefront of his story and rings home the film's ambition to question the meanings of life, if there even is one.

Soul is a foundationally personal film and depends on being able to relate to the vast spectrum of the human spirit. The film's whole concept is reliant on an actor to portray a believably fragile character open to facing the vastness and uncertainty of the universe. Pixar’s lineage of celebrity leads has produced some of animation’s most beloved characters, but Foxx’s performance marked a new landmark in soulful believability in the studio’s already humanistic history.