Jamie Foxx is hands down one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Foxx represents a definitive triple threat in entertainment as the Oscar award-winning actor has a fan base that spans from mainstream Hollywood to comedic fans and even R&B music lovers. For over 25 years, the Terrell, Texas, native has wowed audiences with his charismatic performances on screen, his musical prowess, and his comedic wit. In 2023, the superstar was filming a movie and suddenly had to be rushed to the hospital. What happened after that became one of the biggest trending topics on both mainstream news and social media.

Foxx's family rallied around him, creating one of the most impenetrable shields in celebrity history. The most resourceful gossip paparazzi weren't able to infiltrate his family or friends for intel on his condition for over a year. Any rare Jamie Foxx sighting sparked split reactions from fans and critics. Social media myths labeled the photographed star a clone, while others suggested his predicament must be a result of his connection to fallen music mogul Sean "P. Diddy" Combs. After the Thanksgiving holiday, Foxx announced his upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was would address every issue for both fans and critics.

Jamie Foxx Addresses Katt Williams' Jokes About His Health

Image via Netflix

Returning to the medium where Foxx's career started was a strategic decision that brought audiences a full-circle moment with one of today's most celebrated actors. Foxx's eldest daughter, Corinne, gave a brief introduction for her iconic father, who entered the stage with grateful tears in his eyes. For an hour and six minutes, Foxx had an intimate and candid conversation with an Atlanta audience that he credited for saving his life. "Atlanta saved me," he shared graciously with the crowd, "but the internet tried to kill me." What Had Happened Was is an excellent ode to Foxx's brilliance in storytelling, comedic timing, and, most of all, his authenticity. He left no stone unturned, sharing what at times appeared to be painful revelations about his life prior to falling sick, the arrogance and ego that almost prevented him from recovering, and his gratefulness to family and fans that continued praying for him throughout the process.

After mimicking fellow comedian Katt Williams' explanation of his "mystery illness," Foxx acknowledged suffering from an unexpected brain bleed that led to a stroke. He says after waking up in the hospital, he didn't remember 20 days, including his admission to the hospital. Taking the audience on a journey through waking up from a coma to struggling with physical therapy to regain his ability to walk, Foxx attempts to be as authentic as ever, addressing every rumor on social media – from him being a clone to being a victim of a P. Diddy party and even his preference for dating white women exclusively. Towards the end of the special, Foxx reminded his audience of his success in embodying some iconic characters on the movie screen, including a cartoon bird in Rio, an unforgettable gunslinger in Django Unchained, and as Ray Charles in an Oscar-winning performance.

Viewers of the Netflix stand-up were reminded of Jamie Foxx's versatility as he joked about his predicament. He deftly mimicked several of his Hollywood peers, including friends Denzel Washington and Jay-Z during the "If I can stay funny, I can stay alive" bit, and had a touching musical number with his youngest daughter, Annalise. The most poignant moment of the special happens just over halfway through when Foxx shares his most eye-opening truth, "When I forgot about God, he blessed me with a stroke." Foxx suggests his illness was a wake-up call for him to return to God, and to appreciate all that he has been able to accomplish with his talent. He ended the show in tears, thanking his fans and family.

Jamie Foxx's Special Reminded Fans That He Is a Triple Threat

Image via Netflix

In 2023, after being a non-stop trending topic when he was slapped at the Oscars by Will Smith, Chris Rock refused to speak about the incident. Instead, Rock used his live Netflix stand-up special, Selective Outrage, to address the public. This was a highly successful move which allowed Rock to take control of his narrative with a huge payday. For very different reasons, Jamie Foxx's What Had Happened Was was an even bigger win than Rock's. Not only did Foxx control his narrative and poke fun at his critics, but he reminded both of his invaluable talent and contributions to the entertainment industry. Lastly, unlike Rock, Foxx ended his special on a note of gratitude, proving that he was completely healed both physically and emotionally from the ordeal. What Had Happened Was sets Foxx up for an even bigger career than he had before. His undeniable talent and refreshed outlook on life will make What Had Happened Was a classic for years to come.

What Had Happened Was is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was... Release Date December 10, 2024 Cast Jamie Foxx Runtime 68 Minutes Main Genre Comedy

