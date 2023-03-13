The Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role has been awarded to Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once, as just announced at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The award winner was presented with the famous gold statuette at the 95th Academy Awards.

Last year's award went to Ariana DeBose, won Best Supporting Actress for her breakout role in West Side Story as Anita. She also became the second queer woman to win an acting Oscar after Jodie Foster, and the first to win while openly queer. She followed in the footsteps of original Anita Rita Moreno, who became the first Latina woman to win an Oscar for the 1961 version of West Side Story.

Remarkably, this was a first nomination for Curtis in her 46 year career, in which she spectacularly played Deirdre Beaubeirdre, an IRS inspector, as well as variants of Deirdre in alternate universes who chases Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn through the multiverse - for tax evasion, for romance, and for everything else in between.

Angela Bassett had gone into the evening as the front-runner in her second nomination. Bassett's powerful and emotional performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was critically acclaimed, and beloved by audiences. Alongside Bassett are Kerry Condon, a first-time nominee, for her role as Siobhán in The Banshees of Inisherin. Hong Chau was also selected by the Academy for her role supporting Brendan Fraser in The Whale from Darren Aronofsky. Stephanie Hsu picked up a nod for her role as the diabolically charismatic Jobu Tupaki in the bold, ambitious and bonkers Everything Everywhere All At Once, along with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, remarkably nominated for the first time in her 46 year career.

Everything Everywhere All at Once came into the evening as the favourite and front-runner. With 11 nominations, the movie shows up in more categories than any other nominee this year, while All Quiet on the Western Front - the German-language film from Netflix - and The Banshees of Inisherin followed with 9 nominations each.

The return of audiences to movie theatres following the pandemic was also acknowledged, with two films - Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick - both being nominated for Best Picture, having earned over $1 billion each at the worldwide box office, marking the first time two films to pass that milestone had earned nominations.