Kathryn Bigelow has become one of the most renowned and celebrated women in the film industry for her critically acclaimed films such as The Hurt Locker, which made her the first woman filmmaker to receive an Oscar for Best Director. Many of her early genre exercises, like Near Dark and Point Break, stand out among her best as well. But one of her greatest movies stars Jamie Lee Curtis, and is underappreciated in the context of Bigelow's impressive career.

Blue Steel is a 1990 action thriller that follows Curtis as a freshly sworn-in NYPD officer, Megan Turner. Turner guns down an armed robber in a convenience store on her first day of duty, and a witness of this confrontation (Ron Silver) becomes violently obsessed with her in the wake of the incident. The film succeeds in the confines of what could act as a straightforward action thriller, but Bigelow and Curtis add layers to Blue Steel by subverting and deconstructing major fixtures of gender politics that are present both interpersonally and institutionally, as well as throughout many of our favorite action films cut from this cloth.

