The Big Picture Hollywood legend James L. Brooks is returning to the director's chair after thirteen years with a new film, Ella McCay, which will feature a star-studded cast including Emma Mackey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, and Ayo Edibiri.

The film follows the story of an idealistic young politician who faces personal and professional challenges as she prepares to become her state's new governor.

James L. Brooks has a rich background in show business, having worked on popular TV shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Taxi, and directed acclaimed films like Terms of Endearment and As Good As It Gets.

A number of high-profile actors are in talks to star, including Mackey (Sex Education), Curtis (Halloween Ends), Harrelson (No Country for Old Men), Edibiri (The Bear), Albert Brooks (Drive), Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales), and Spike Fearn (Aftersun). Says Steve Absell, President of 20th Century Films, who is attached to the film:

"As one of the most empathetic dramatists of our time, James Brooks has set the bar across film and television for decades. From Broadcast News to The Simpsons, Jim is also a foundational element in the bedrock of 20th and we couldn’t be more proud to support him in his long-awaited return to the director’s chair."

Who Is James L. Brooks?

James L. Brooks has deep roots in show business. He got his start in the 1960s as an usher at CBS and eventually became a writer on the famously-derided sitcom My Mother the Car. He worked his way up, co-creating the dramedy Room 222, and was soon hired to co-create a sitcom for Mary Tyler Moore which became the legendary Mary Tyler Moore Show. Fresh from its success, he created its spin-off Rhoda and the critically acclaimed Taxi.

He moved from TV into the realm of feature films, directing Terms of Endearment, for which he won a Best Director Academy Award, and Broadcast News. He returned to TV to produce the variety program The Tracey Ullmann Show and also produced its wildly successful animated spin-off The Simpsons. He continued to direct films; As Good As It Gets was a huge hit in 1997, but the Adam Sandler-starring Spanglish was something of a misfire. He has produced a number of successful films in recent years, including The Edge of Seventeen and this year's adaptation of Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret.

In addition to directing, James L. Brooks will also produce Ella McCay with Julie Ansell and Richard Sakai, who will produce the film through their Gracie Films banner. Seth Meier will executive produce, and Scott Aversano will oversee for 20th Century Films.

Ella McCay is in pre-production and has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with James L. Brooks below.