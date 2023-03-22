Although she’s sure to be sticking close to her Oscar, Jamie Lee Curtis will be finding the time to rip herself away from her golden trophy to affix herself to Amazon’s upcoming comedy series The Sticky. First attached to the title as an executive producer, the Halloween actress will join the call sheet in a guest-starring capacity alongside the previously announced Margo Martindale (Justified) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), and the recently revealed Guillaume Cyr (Louis Cyr).

Combining a bit of true crime with comedy in a way that has been previously done in Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales and will pan out in Apple’s upcoming feature Beanie Bubble, The Sticky will tell the stranger-than-fiction story of a heist that saw the loss of 70% of the world’s maple product. In it, Martindale stars as Ruth Landry, a well-seasoned and tough-as-nails maple syrup farmer who is tired of the government stepping on her toes. Battling for her property, her product, and her comatose husband, Ruth seeks out the help of Remy Bouchard (Cyr), a mousey security guard, and Mike Byrne (Diamantopoulos), a mobster, to help her step around the red tape and mold the maple business into what she wants it to be. Along the way, the trio of clashing personalities will commit what's come to be known as the “Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist” - running off with the world’s favorite breakfast condiment.

Since her regular appearance on the gone-too-soon series Scream Queens, Curtis’ guest role on The Sticky will be one of the few small-screen productions that we’ve seen her in over the last few years. Coming in hot following her very first Oscar win for the award circuit favorite Everything Everywhere All at Once, the actress has a packed schedule that also includes starring roles in Disney’s second attempt at Haunted Mansion and Eli Roth’s (Cabin Fever) video game-to-film adaptation of Borderlands.

Image via Lionsgate

Now filming in Montreal, The Sticky is keeping its story in the hands of two members of the homeland, the Canadian directorial duo, Michael Dowse and Joyce Wong. The project also acts as a reunion for Curtis and her Halloween (2018) trilogy producer, Jason Blum who will serve the series as an executive producer under his Blumhouse Television banner alongside Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie. Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, who created the series, also join as executive producers with Megamiz’s Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer; Sphere Media Inc.’s Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé; and Michael Dowse. Lauren Grant serves as co-executive producer with Russell Goldman joining as associate producer on behalf of Curtis’ Comet Pictures.

No release date for The Sticky has been set but stay tuned for more information.