As Halloween Ends approaches its theatrical release in less than two weeks, it's important to remember good etiquette when viewing the film in public with other people around you. Alamo Drafthouse is here to remind everyone once again of the importance of turning your phone off in theaters in order to survive the experience unscathed. Collider can exclusively reveal their new PSA featuring the original final girl Jamie Lee Curtis who brings her horror knowledge to the table to lend some credence to the "Don't Talk" reminder.

The new PSA sees Curtis reminding everyone of her horror expertise, having survived every single Halloween film she's been in up to this point. She starts off by shaming some definitely-not-final-girl behavior before offering some tips for escaping her latest film alive. Her two biggest tips are not to talk or text when in a horror movie. Talking makes too much noise and is likely to alert whatever horrific slasher is skulking through the area. Texting is just as bad as the killer might see the light from your phone or hear you tapping your phone viciously for a quick message. As she explains, with the help of some graphics of Michael Myers taking out his victims, these actions are liable to land a kitchen knife right between your shoulder blades. To quote the final girl expert herself "Don't talk, don't text, or you get the knife."

Fans of Halloween definitely don't want to disrespect horror's original final girl this time around as it'll be her final stint playing Laurie Strode. For almost 45 years, she's played the same role in the films from teenager surviving the wrath of The Shape in the original film to battle-hardened grandmother fighting to keep her family and herself safe from her own personal boogeyman. Halloween Ends will finally put to bed her battle with Michael, as it picks up four years after the violent conclusion of Halloween Kills. Believing that Michael is no longer worth worrying about, Laurie tries to do something she once thought impossible - move on. When Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering a boy he was babysitting, however, it's clear that evil has returned and Laurie is in for the fight of her life to put the Boogeyman to bed once and for all.

Halloween Ends is the third film of David Gordon Green's reboot trilogy and is co-written by Green with Chris Bernier. Curtis won't be the only one reprising her role as Andi Matichak, Will Patton, James Jude Courtney, and Kyle Richards will return with the latter playing a grown-up Lindsay Wallace, making her one of the few to be there with Curtis at both the beginning and end of the franchise. It's set up as really special moment bidding farewell to a great American horror franchise for now and fans that want to make it that little extra special can view it in IMAX for one week only. Just be extra certain to adhere to Curtis's warning there though and enjoy the film on the big screen without interruptions.

Evil returns to theaters with Halloween Ends on October 14. Check out the new "Don't Talk" PSA below and be sure to turn your phone off in theaters lest the boogeyman gets you.