The horror genre is as popular as ever with franchises like Halloween reaching new heights thanks to Michael Myers’ recent batch of films. However, in the early 2000s, like most slasher series, Halloween's brand was diminished by its large number of sequels. Most of which were on the lower end of the quality spectrum. The final nail in the coffin for Michael at the time was Halloween: Resurrection. The 2002 film is often considered the worst “Night He Came Home”. You can judge for yourself as Resurrection has found a new streaming home.

Halloween: Resurrection is currently haunting Paramount+. The eighth film in the franchise overall and fourth entry in Halloween’s second Michael Myers timeline was destroyed by critics. The slasher currently holds an abysmal 10% on Rotten Tomatoes with the audience score not being that much better at 24%. This is by far the worst-reviewed Halloween installment and Jamie Lee Curtis couldn't even save it or survive the night this time. Everyone's favorite final girl, Laurie Strode, was infamously killed off in the opening scene of Resurrection. That's reflected in the box office as the sequel only made $37.6 million worldwide on a $15 million budget. It made a bit of money, but it was a far cry from the previous film, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. That more beloved nightmare made $55 million worldwide.

What's ‘Halloween: Resurrection’ About?

The first Halloween film of the 21st century, Resurrection, revealed that Laurie didn't behead Michael Myers at the end of Halloween H20. The infamous killer switched costumes with an ill-fated EMT at the last second. Michael then finds Laurie years later institutionalized and finally kills her. The rest of the film follows a group of young adults who try to survive a night in the dreaded Myers home for a reality TV show. This is a mix between a traditional Halloween slasher and a found footage film, a sub-genre that was hitting the mainstream at that time. However, while Resurrection would see Curtis return for a brief time and have Halloween II’s director Rick Rosenthal back behind the camera, the execution of this slasher leaves a lot to be desired. Particularly in the acting department. It may feature Katee Sackhoff before the actress became a well-known genre icon, but Tyra Banks and Busta Rhymes fill out the franchise’s worst cast. The latter of which has to say some of the worst lines in Halloween history. While many of the Halloween sequels have been reappraised in the time since their release, time hasn't been kind to Resurrection and would cause the series to get a refresh with the Rob Zombie Halloween duology five years later in 2007.

“The Night He Came Home”

Before your next frightful stay in Haddonfield, you can view the trailer for Halloween: Resurrection below.