A “scream queen” is an actress who has recurring roles in horror films and has significantly influenced the genre. Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis has proven she is one of the most influential contemporary Scream Queens, specifically in slasher films. Most known for her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise, Curtis has evolved to become one of the most distinguished actresses in horror.

Outside her performances in slasher films, Curtis has shown versatility in several other genres like drama, mystery, and comedy. Following in her mother Janet Leigh’s footsteps, Curtis has elevated the role of the final girl in horror from stereotypical damsels in distress to brave women who fight back. Curtis’ spectacular performances have allowed the horror genre to find popularity within the mainstream audience. Not all her efforts in the genre are great, but each of Jamie Lee Curtis' horror movies has contributed something meaningful to the fan-favorite genre.

13 'Halloween: Resurrection' (2002)

Directed by Rick Rosenthal

Set three years after Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later, Halloween: Resurrection follows a group of college students who create a live internet show in Myers’ childhood home. Curtis briefly stars as Strode, now institutionalized in a hospital. While Halloween: Resurrection has a cult following, it is widely known as one of the worst films in the Halloween franchise. It currently stands at a 10% rotten rating from Rotten Tomatoes and acts as the last installment within the H20 timeline.

Critics weren’t the only ones questioning the film’s execution. During a promotional interview for 2018's Halloween with Jason Blum and John Carpenter, the latter expressed horror and cringe after seeing the movie, “I watched the one in that house, with all the cameras. Oh my god. Oh lord, god. And then the guy gives the speech at the end about violence. What the hell? Oh, my lord. I couldn’t believe.” Even Curtis was skeptical about joining the project but was convinced by her godson, Jake Gyllenhaal, to make another Halloween film.

12 'Virus' (1999)

Directed by John Bruno

Based on Chuck Pfarrer's comic book, Curtis stars alongside the late great Donald Sutherland as Kelly Foster, an ex-Navy officer in charge of a tugboat named Sea Star. The Sea Star crew encounters an abandoned Soviet research ship inhabited by a hostile extraterrestrial entity, and terror ensues.

While Virus was ultimately a flop at the box office and with critics, it nonetheless garnered a cult following among fans of Curtis and sci-fi horror.

With Academy Award-nominated visual artist and frequent James Cameron collaborator John Bruno in the director’s chair, it is somewhat surprising that Virus would do so poorly critically and commercially. In an interview years after the film’s release, Curtis expressed shock and embarrassment about her role. She explained that the film was “so bad it’s shocking” and referred to it as an “all-time piece of sh*t.” While Virus was ultimately a flop at the box office and with critics, it nonetheless garnered a cult following among fans of Curtis and sci-fi horror.

11 'Terror Train' (1980)

Directed by Roger Spottiswoode

Terror Train follows Alana Maxwell (Curtis) and a group of pre-medical students who host a rowdy New Year's Eve costume party on a train. After a distasteful prank three years earlier, a traumatized man vows to get revenge on the students. A sequel film titled Terror Train 2 was released in 2022 on the Tubi streaming platform. Due to the success of Curtis’ horror slasher classics, Halloween and Prom Night, executive producer Daniel Grodnik desired to reproduce such results. Hence, Curtis was specifically sought out as a lead.

While it received moderate critical and box office success, Chicago critic Roger Ebert explained that it was far too similar in theme to Halloween. He specifically called out overused horror tropes such as knives, blood, and endangered young girls. Curtis added a kiss scene with co-star Derek McKinnon to differentiate her past slasher performances. However, her efforts only half worked: Terror Train is formulaic and lacking in originality, coming across as a rehash of better movies rather than an individual effort.

10 'Prom Night' (1980)

Directed Paul Lynch

The film revolves around high school senior Kimberly Hammond (Curtis) and her friends, who must survive the wrath of a vengeful killer on the night of their school dance. Prom Night received moderate success at the box office because of the slow theatrical release across major U.S. cities like New York and Los Angeles. Additionally, Prom Night is currently regarded as a cult classic and one of the major slasher films of the 1980s.

Producer Peter Simpson stated in an interview that Eve Plumb, who is most known for her role as Jan Brady in The Brady Bunch, was initially envisioned to play Kimberly. Simpson explained that Curtis did not fit his vision of “the ultimate victim” role and portrayed herself as confident during auditions. However, Curtis ultimately delivered one of her most famous horror performances, cementing Prom Night as one of the pillars upon which the slasher genre now stands.

9 'Halloween Ends' (2022)

Directed by David Gordon Green

Four years after Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends revolves around Strode, her granddaughter, and their final battle with Michael Myers. The new character of Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) also received considerable attention, a narrative choice that polarized fans. Green stated that the film was meant to be a “love story” to the franchise. While the film had moderate success at the box office, the ending disappointed some critics and fans.

Rather than being focused on Laurie, Halloween Ends largely sidelines her in favor of Corey, a character meant to represent the timelessness of evil. The result is a film that is uneven, confused, and only half-successful at presenting its main themes. Green revealed that the writing team tested multiple endings for the ultimate finale. He explained that some of the endings were “very bleak,” but the ending they agreed on was “optimistic” and “hopeful.” Green also said that he wanted Strode to feel satisfied after killing Myers.

8 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' (1998)

Directed by Steve Miner

Twenty years after the presumed death of the infamous Halloween franchise villain Micheal Myers, Strode attempts to rebuild her life at a private boarding school in California. However, Strode soon discovers that Myers has returned and seeks vengeance against her. The film’s storyline disregards every Halloween film since Halloween II and also stars Michelle Williams, Janet Leigh, Josh Hartnett, and LL Cool J.

Curtis’ anticipated return to the franchise was a box-office hit, earning $55 million domestically with a budget of $17 million. Fans also love it due to its faithfulness to the first two Halloween installments. Curtis has expressed regret about not working with the great John Carpenter and late writer-producer Debra Hill for the film. However, she has also stood by the film's result because of its focus on Laurie’s trauma, a crucial theme throughout the series, and her first substantive paycheck from a movie in the Halloween franchise.

7 'Halloween 2' (1981)

Directed by Rick Rosenthal

Halloween II takes place directly after the events of Halloween, with the escape of Michael Myers and the hospitalization of Strode. She soon discovers that Myers tracked her to the hospital and must survive his wrath. Despite its low ratings from critics, fans have been more receptive to its twists, as it holds a 63 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The development of the film was contentious as Carpenter and producer Iwrin Yablans fought via a lawsuit. It was Yablans’ wish to make a Halloween sequel, but Carpenter was more interested in developing his later film, The Fog. Even though Hill and Carpenter wrote the screenplay, Carpenter was vehemently dissatisfied with the themes and plot. He called it “an abomination and horrible movie,” which is quite harsh given Curtis’ remarkable performance. Indeed, more so than its predecessor, Halloween II relies entirely on Curtis' performance, and the actress perfects the modern final girl trope with her committed and vulnerable yet resilient performance.

6 'Halloween Kills' (2021)

Directed by David Gordon Green

After the successful reboot of Halloween, the sequel follows an injured Strode at the hospital while the frustrated and desperate Haddonfield residents decide to hunt down Myers. Slasher fans favor the film due to having the highest kill count of all Halloween movies; additionally, Halloween Kills has a few unexpected humorous moments that further make it one-of-a-kind in the franchise.

Halloween Kills benches Laurie in favor of an intriguing story about mob justice and the nature of fear. For the first time in the saga, the focus is on the town itself, as Haddonfield becomes a living, breathing machine that takes justice into its hands. It's not perfect, but it's at least interesting. In an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, Green revealed that the extended version of the film contained a different ending than what was initially released.

5 'Haunted Mansion' (2018)

Directed by Justin Simien

Set in present-day New Orleans, astrophysicist Ben Mattis (Lakeith Stanfield) is tasked to help a widow (Rosario Dawson) and her son (Chase W. Dillion) exorcise their new home, which is haunted by the ghosts of past residents. Curtis stars as Madam Leota, a powerful medium who is cursed and confined to a crystal ball. Although it flopped at the box office, Haunted Mansion surged in popularity and positive reviews after its debut on the Disney+ streaming platform.

Curtis and the rest of the cast had big expectations to fulfill. The actress carries her role by showing off her comedic acting skills. However, the film lacks in the chills and laughs departments, resulting in a weirdly safe experience that is neither scary nor hilarious yet still offers enough to entertain, albeit barely. In an interview with Collider, Curtis explained that she worked with motion capture for the first time in her career.

4 'The Fog' (1980)

Directed by John Carpenter

Written by Carpenter and Hill, The Fog takes place in a small coastal Northern Californian town where residents must survive the ghosts of vengeful sailors. Curtis stars as Elizabeth Solley alongside her mother, Janet Leigh. The Fog followed in the path of Carpeters' last success, Halloween, earning a healthy sum at the box office and attracting positive critical reviews, currently sitting at a 75 percent fresh rating among critics on RT.

Due to their past work together on Halloween, Curtis was an easy pick for a lead role in the film. Curtis was also grateful to Carpenter, who allowed her to expand her acting talents by casting her as a different character. Curtis enjoyed playing Solley because of how mature and independent she is compared to Strode, who is “repressive.” The Fog remains a cult classic widely considered among Carpenter's finest efforts.

3 'Roadgames' (1981)

Directed by Richard Franklin

Roadgames follows an Australian truck driver, Pat Quid (Stacy Keach), who teams up with a hitchhiker (Curtis) to track a serial killer targetting female hitchhikers along highways. The film was inspired by director Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window (1954) and is a highlight in Australian New Wave Cinema.

Like Grace Kelly, Curtis is the perfect foil to Keach’s neurotic and cold demeanor. Franklin explains Curtis was ultimately perfect due to her youthful spirit and experience in Hollywood. Franklin also praised Curtis for being easy to direct and friendly with others on set. The director wanted to cast Curtis specifically as Roadgames was a homage to Hitchcock, and her mother starred in his acclaimed thriller Psycho (1960). Their efforts paid off, as Roadgames is currently considered among the best Australian films and a cult classic of the '80s.

Roadgames Release Date February 27, 1981 Cast Stacy Keach , Jamie Lee Curtis , Marion Edward , Grant Page , Thaddeus Smith , Steve Millichamp Runtime 101 minutes Writers Everett De Roche , Richard Franklin

