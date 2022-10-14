[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends and Scream 2022.]As a diehard slasher genre fan, I’ve considered this a good deal over the years, but the thought came to the forefront courtesy of the release of Scream back in January; yes, we keep coming back to watch installment after installment to see our favorite heroes face the villain and prevail. But, at a point, don’t they deserve to reap the benefits of powering through and surviving time and time again?

In Scream 2022, Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott steps up because she knows she’d never sleep easy until the killers are dead for the sake of her family. She puts her life on the line and gets the job done. So now, shouldn’t she get to enjoy what she fought for? Otherwise, what’s the point? Now we consider the same for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode in Halloween Ends. (And perhaps to an even greater extent because this appears to be the very last time she’ll play the character whereas there’s still hope Campbell will return after the sixth Scream film.)

After surviving her first encounter with Michael Myers in the 1978 original, Laurie was changed forever. The ever-present threat of the boogeyman heavily impacted her quality of life, and also her family’s. When Michael returns in 2018, that battle does bring Laurie, her daughter, Karen (Judy Greer), and her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak) together, but not without great loss. When we reunite with Laurie in Halloween Ends, four years after the events of Halloween 2018 and Halloween Kills, she’s finally done what she couldn’t do in the 40 years between the original film and the 2018 installment; she heals. She’ll never fully escape the horrific events of her past, but she’s determined to live the life she deserves and ensure the same for her granddaughter.

Unfortunately, Michael and other forms of evil have other plans. Ultimately, Laurie contributes to Corey’s (Rohan Campbell) demise and takes part in a town procession to confirm that Michael Myers is finally dead, dead, dead, but there’s one particular idea the film puts forth that Laurie flat-out writes in her book that leaves the door open for evil to return; “I’ve said goodbye to my boogeyman, but the truth is, evil doesn’t die. It changes shape.” However, rather than end the trilogy by keeping the focus on the potential for more evil, Halloween Ends leaves us with hope for Laurie, sitting on her porch with Frank (Will Patton) talking about those cherry blossoms on November 1st.

While chatting with Curtis about her experience working on the franchise and on Halloween Ends in particular, she revealed a significant contribution she personally made to the end of the film. She began by explaining:

“The entire franchise is built on that collision of good and evil. There were many iterations and many ideas of transference between Michael and Laurie. There was even a conversation that if she kills, she's a killer, and then does she have to isolate for the rest of her life? There are big, big questions that we talked about. There were a lot of those conversations.”

Ultimately, the team did land on a certain something, and that certain something was an idea that Curtis herself proposed.

My contribution to Halloween is that the last scene takes place on the front porch of her house. It originally took place inside her house in the doorway, and I said to David, I actually said it to David and I had started to cry when we were talking about it, I said, ‘Halloween began in Haddonfield on this beautiful fall day with wind blowing leaves and kids riding bikes,’ and I said, ‘It's not a happy ending movie. There's no celebration of anything. It's sad. But there's a drop of hope that maybe, maybe Laurie Strode will have a minute in her life that's at peace.’ And I said, ‘I really think, Dave, we need to move this to the front porch and I think you need to show kids on bikes. You have to see that innocence prevails, that peace prevails, and that there's a chance for Laurie Strode. Broken and hurt and damaged, but that it's gonna be okay, for a minute.' And that's my contribution to Halloween, really, is that it's on the front porch of her house on a street in Haddonfield, Illinois, on November 1st at 8:30 in the morning.”

After everything Laurie's been through, it's hard not to want to see her get a "walk off into the sunset" ending. But given the intensity and devastation of these films, and what they've conveyed about the nature of evil, such an ending would have felt disingenuous. However, thanks to Curtis' input, Halloween Ends gets to reflect and uphold two key elements of this franchise -- that evil changes shape and is ever present, but also that people like Laurie Strode prevail.

