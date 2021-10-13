The cast and crew of Halloween Kills really showed up in their Halloween best on the red carpet for the premiere of the upcoming film, which will be coming to theaters and made available for streaming on Peacock beginning on Friday, October 15. And no one nailed it more than the film’s star, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis paid homage to her mother, Janet Leigh, who played the lead role in the iconic Alfred Hitchcock film, Psycho. Curtis strolled the red carpet donned in the classic light blue dress Leigh wore in the film while carrying a bloody curtain from the unforgettable shower scene featured in the 1960 classic film.

Curtis' Halloween Kills co-star Judy Greer dressed as Diane Keaton in the 1977 film Annie Hall, while Blumhouse head Jason Blum paid his own tribute to Curtis' character by sporting a Laurie Strode costume.

Image via Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

RELATED: ‘Halloween Kills’: Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green and Jason Blum on the Massive Ambition of the Sequel

The much anticipated Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green (Halloween 2018), will be the twelfth installment of this franchise that has seen directors of all sorts from John Carpenter (The Thing, Big Trouble in Little China) to Rob Zombie (House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects). Coming back for more spooky scary action in the newest rendition will be, James Jude Courtney, Nick Castle (Major Payne), Greer (Arrested Development, Ant-Man), and a highly anticipated return from Kyle Richards Umansky (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Little House on the Prairie), who will reprise her role of Lindsey Wallace from the 1978 original.

The new horror flick will pick up where the events of Halloween (2018) left off. Laurie Strode (Curtis) has set up a trap to finally end Michael Myers’ (Courtney and Castle) reign of terror. Unfortunately, Myers has escaped the booby trap yet again to continue on committing his seemingly never-ending bloodbath. Laurie has been injured badly and will be forced to go to the hospital to tend to her wounds, but her will to stop Michael will not end there. While hospitalized, Strode tries to ignite a flame within the citizens of Haddonfield, Illinois to stop Myers. Once she is released from the hospital, she joins her daughter, Karen Nelson (Greer) and some brave citizens to finally put an end to Myers’ decades old killing spree... or will they?

Enjoy more images of the red carpet costumes below and be sure to get your spooky fix with Halloween Kills, hitting theaters and streaming on Peacock beginning October 15.

Image via Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Image via Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Image via Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Image via Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

KEEP READING: A Guide to All the Different 'Halloween' Timelines

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Poster Declares Geralt Is Destined to Protect The new season hits Netflix this December.

Read Next