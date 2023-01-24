Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has been in the spotlight for many years and has established a reputation as one of the most remarkable figures in the horror genre. Her appearances in numerous Halloween movies have also earned her the moniker "scream queen." Having begun acting at the age of 19 in 1978, Curtis has received notable accolades, including Golden Globes and BAFTAs, as well as the People's Choice Award. But over the years, there's one thing the actress hasn't received yet: an Academy Award nomination. So when she received her first-ever Oscars nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, the actress was understandably surprised, and we can confirm, "this is what surprise looks like!"

With her stellar performance as the different versions of Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Curtis found herself nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role Category against Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), and her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star, Stephanie Hsu.

Through her Instagram account, the actress shared some snaps that film and television producer Deborah Oppenheimer took, showing her expression when she first heard her name mentioned in an Oscar nominations announcement. The actress recalled that she once sat next to Oppenheimer on the day the latter won an Academy Award. Now, her friend sat beside her as they celebrated a significant milestone in Curtis' life. "I didn't even realize she took pictures. The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie's [Hsu] name, and the rest of the nominations, and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband. No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy captured by a friend."

Image via A24

In another post, Curtis also shared photos of her parents, Tony Curtis (Some Like It Hot) and Janet Leigh (Psycho), as well as the cast and crew of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Curtis said:

"It was never even in my wildest dream box. I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had. Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life."

Curtis added that since the film follows the tale of an immigrant family, she immediately thought of her parents, who are also children of immigrants. "I can only imagine what it would feel like for them and their parents to hear that their daughter/granddaughter was nominated this morning for an Oscar," she said. "I am stunned and humbled and excited for our little movie that could and did and based on today's nominations, continues to do and do and do."

Everything Everywhere All at Once has been A24's highest-grossing title to date. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the film follows a woman who is forced to use her newly acquired multiverse-jumping abilities to defend herself and the world after a strange and powerful force begins to shatter reality.

Besides Curtis and Hsu, the film's cast members also include Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Harry Shum Jr., and Jenny Slate. You can check out Curtis' posts below.