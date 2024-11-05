The Halloween franchise is synonymous with Jaime Lee Curtis, from her breakout role in the original 1978 movie to the epic showdown between her character Laurie and Michael Myers in 2018's Halloween. However, fans can never get enough of Laurie, and seems like Curtis isn’t denying a return to the franchise either, in a new conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor teased “never say never” when it comes to reprising her role in any future project.

“I have hung up my bell-bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished [Laurie] to the ages with a warm, ‘aloha,’ and a thanks for all the years and memories,” Curtis said of playing the final girl over several decades. After 2022’s Halloween which showcased a scene in which Michael’s body was tossed into a trash compactor, any chances of the masked killer’s return were quashed, since the movie was billed as the final installment in director David Gordon Green's three-film revival which started in 2018. However, Curtis teased,

“And yet, if I’ve learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it’s never say never. Goodbye.”

Halloween Franchise Has Been a Hit

Started in 1978 as an independent feature by director John Carpenter, who co-wrote it with its producer Debra Hill. The movie earned $ 70 million and became a massive hit among fans prompting future franchises. Carpenter’s vision and score were widely appreciated by the audience and is considered one of the greatest and most influential horror films ever made. It was largely responsible for the popularization of slasher films in the 1980s and helped develop the slasher genre. It was followed by two sequels and then many more that didn’t star Curtis.

However, the franchise was revived by Green as a trilogy in 2018, where Curtis reprised her iconic role. The movie also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Haluk Bilginer, and Virginia Gardner along with James Jude Courtney portraying Michael Myers, and Nick Castle returning to the role for a cameo. It was followed by Halloween Kills in 2021 which was a huge box office hit grossing over $133 million worldwide. The franchise ended on a bang with Halloween Ends which permanently put an end to Laurie and Mayers’ saga. The movie has a 40 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating. While studios love to revive a successful franchise in the current industry landscape, it remains a mystery how and when Laurie can return.

