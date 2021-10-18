Jamie Lee Curtis has announced to Deadline that she will be teaming up with American Horror Story creator, Ryan Murphy on a new Netflix limited series called Outfielder. The duo, who worked together to bring us the genius that was Scream Queens (seriously, please bring it back!), have been hard at work putting another home run series together about the man that…invented the high five.

As Curtis told Deadline's podcast, "Ryan is producing a project I’ve been trying to get made as a producer for over ten years. I’ve had the rights to a project of the life of the man who invented the High Five" We know that sounds crazy, but read on for the full story.

The series will be centered around a 19-year old Los Angeles Dodger, Glenn Burke, who on October 2, 1977, slapped the hand of Dusty Baker, delivering what we know now as the first-ever recorded high five. Baker had just hit his thirtieth home run during the last game of the regular season, which put him into a group with only three other Dodgers who had also hit 30 home runs. But that’s not even the most interesting part of the story.

Burke, it turns out, was the first MLB player to come out as gay to his teammates and team owners while he was still in the midst of his professional career and was also the first to publicly acknowledge it. In a powerful piece with the New York Times, Burke is quoted as saying “Prejudice drove me out of baseball sooner than I should have. But I wasn’t changing.”

Burke played for the Dodgers and Oakland Athletics from 1976 until 1979 and then went on to compete in the 1982 Gay Olympics in track and then again in 1986, but this time in basketball. Unfortunately, Burke passed away from AIDs in 1995, but his legacy lives on. In 2013, he was inducted into the National Gay and Lesbian Sports Hall of Fame.

The high five story was turned into one of ESPN’s 30 for 30 specials, but we have a feeling that the story of Burke himself is what's really going to set this series apart. There is no release date yet for Outfielder.

