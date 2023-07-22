The dual strikes being held by the Writers' Guild of America and the Screen Actors' Guild have ground Hollywood to a halt. For Jamie Lee Curtis, it's a necessary action. As an Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and leader in the industry, Curtis has seen firsthand the passion and dedication that goes into creating the art that captivates audiences around the world. However, the current state of the industry has left her and many others deeply concerned, leading to a powerful movement for change.

Speaking with Collider's Perri Nemiroff for her upcoming graphic novel Mother Nature, Curtis shared her thoughts on the ongoing strikes that has been gripping the industry. With a sense of urgency, she expressed her enthusiasm for the art of storytelling and her determination to forge ahead, even amidst the challenges faced by the industry.

"I have a movie out in a week, and I have a TV show on the air right now and I can't talk about them," said Curtis. "Now, these are communities of people that I've worked with. Hundreds and thousands of people coming together to make art for you to enjoy on television, and in movies. And we're not talking about it because we are at a crossroads in our industry."

Planting Trees for the Future

Curtis eloquently referenced a powerful quote that encapsulated the essence of her own belief system and feelings on the matter: "Civilization flourishes because great men and women plant trees under the shade of which they will never stand."

"That's how it flourishes. That's how we move forward. People take stands now for the future. And we are at a crossroads in our industry technologically, and the whole paradigm has shifted from what used to be a traditional business model, and it is gone."

She was emphasizing the importance of taking a stand so that these issues do not happen in the future, a future where the film and television industry respects and values its artists and storytellers. The dual strike led by the Writers' Guild and the Screen Actors Guild is about more than just better pay, or benefits, or even the threat of artificial intelligence on the entertainment industry, it boils down to something more simple: it is a plea to safeguard the future of the industry and the livelihood of its creative talents.

Taking a Stand

Curtis continued by adding that the old ways of doing things had been done away with forever by the advent of streaming, which allows the studios to take money directly and cutting out the artists and creative types — and even the multiplexes. This crossroads, as she put it, is a pivotal moment in the battle to preserve the correct way of doing things.

Streaming completely eviscerated that old idea, and the new idea has taken place and people are making fortunes on it, and denying the artists a chance to make a living. That's where we are. It is a crossroads. We have hit it. And this dual Writers' Guild and Screen Actors Guild strike is to say we are taking this stand now, for the future. So our sacrifices today are for the future of the industry, future of artists, future of other storytellers. And it's just crucial.

Not that it's all doom and gloom for the iconic Scream Queen, however. Curtis expressed hope for a settlement that would benefit all parties involved. While she acknowledged that no one would be entirely satisfied with the outcome, she emphasized the importance of finding a middle ground that would allow artists to receive the recognition and compensation they rightfully deserved.

"I believe in a settlement, I believe that both sides want a settlement. Settlements mean nobody's happy and by the way, nobody is going to be happy," she added. "None of us are going to be going “yay!” But we will get more, and what we deserve, and they will give more than they want to give. That's what's gonna happen. When that's gonna happen, none of us know. But we are here in solidarity. I have my SAG shirt, wherever I'm going out in public, I'm gonna walk around in my SAG shirt."

