We are trying not to scream with excitement following the announcement of scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis coming out with her very own graphic novel. According to Entertainment Weekly, the Halloween actress co-wrote what is being billed as an “eco-horror graphic novel” that will come to shelves everywhere this fall, courtesy of Titan Comics.

Titled Mother Nature, the animated book will be an adaptation of Curtis’ upcoming directorial feature of the same name. Curtis teamed up with director and writer Russell Goldman to write the animated piece, and brought in the artistic talents of Karl Stevens to breathe life into the characters. On the film side of the project, Comet Pictures and Blumhouse Films are set to produce.

Focusing on teenager Nova Terrell, Mother Nature will tell the terrifying tale of the young woman’s quest to bring justice to those that caused the death of her father. Nova looked on in horror as her dad was taken away from her following bizarre happenings that took place at Cobalt Corporation, specifically based around one of their oil projects. Determined to pull the mask off of the seemingly good-doing company, Nova moves forward to tear them down brick by brick. But, the further she dives into the company’s mysteries, the more disturbing information she discovers, specifically surrounding their Mother Nature project and a terrifying being that the company has brought to life in Nova’s sleepy town of Catch Creek, New Mexico.

Speaking to her background on the project, the actress turned graphic novelist said the story behind Mother Nature came to her when she was just nineteen. An environmentalist in her own right, Curtis went on to say that she has “always been aware of the very unbalanced relationship between humans and nature”, even during her younger years, adding, “I always knew that, inevitably, nature would win.” Thrilled to see her idea take form by way of both comic book and feature film, she added that she has “long admired and collected Karl’s work” and was grateful that Titan took Mother Nature under their wing to help the creatives get the piece to retailers everywhere.

Just as excited to be working on the piece as Curtis, Stevens also commented saying that he was “immediately blown away” by the “action and gore” the story presented all while focusing its lens on an environmental issue. The illustrator went on to say that he was coming out with “the best work” of his career.

Mother Nature releases on November 15. Check out the book's cover below:

