The Big Picture Jamie Lynn Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons on Sweet Magnolias and is currently participating in Dancing with the Stars.

She plans to donate her salary from the reality compeition show to SAG and WGA in support of the writer's and actor's strike.

The rest of the cast for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is still a mystery, but celebrities can earn up to $295,000 from the show.

Jamie Lynn Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons on Sweet Magnolias. The character started out as a nurse who had an affair with the married Bill Townsend (Chris Klein). The Netflix show returned with season 3 in July. But fans will have to wait for more because of the writer's and actor's strike and actors are currently not allowed to work or promote their work at this time. However, rules are different when it comes to reality TV.

Dancing with the Stars has celebrities paired with professional dancers competing against each other. They stay safe by getting high scores or enough votes from fans. The winner gets the Mirrorball Trophy, and assumably a good chunk of money. Season 32 premieres on September 26 on ABC and Disney+. Alfonso Riberio and Julianne Hough will host. The celebrities get paid to perform on the show, and Spears revealed how she plans to share her salary.

Jamie Lynn Spears is Donating Her Dancing with the Stars Salary

Image via Netflix

Spears is partnered with professional dancer Alan Bersten this season, and while she's been in the industry for over a decade, this is new territory for her. "I don't know if one could ever be 100% ready to take on something this big. I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is," she told Good Morning America. "I'm ready to challenge myself and also being able to do it for a reason that means a lot to me while everybody in my community's on strike."

Knowing the current struggles, this paycheck means a bit more to her. "I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work, so I figured I'll do this, and I will donate my weekly salary to SAG, WGA," she later explained. "Just give back to them at a time where they can't even give to themselves," she explained.

Bersten revealed they had their first rehearsal, which was "great." Spears said she grew up doing tap, jazz, and ballet. However, she later stopped to go cheerleading. The duo teased that their lessons involved Spears dancing with every part of her body including her fingertips.

Who Else is Compeiting on Dancing with the Stars Season 32?

Image by Annamaria Ward, ABC

Charity Lawson from The Bachelorette, and Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules were announced as part of the cast. But the rest of the cast is a mystery. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are returning to judge. Professional dancers Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are expected to return, according to Us Weekly.

Celebrities are reportedly paid $125,000 for rehearsal and the first two weeks on the show, according to Variety. Their pay increases the longer they stay in the competition. The maximum earnings from the show is reportedly $295,000. Spears' announcement falls in line with the trend of celebrities donating to relief funds for those on strike who need financial assistance. SAG-AFTRA started their strike on July 14. WGA started their strike on May 2. There is a good chance that Spears won't be the only actor in the cast since there is usually more than one. But it looks like they'll be competing against reality stars with big fan bases.