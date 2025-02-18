The most thrilling crime procedural on air, NBC's Found introduced (or rather re-introduced) a mysterious character in its latest episode. Season Two, Episode Twelve saw Jamie Reed (Parker Queenan), son of series regular Margaret Reed (Kelli Williams) miraculously reappear after being missing for more than a decade. Though Margaret is ecstatic to have her son home after so long, not all is as it seems. Many characters in Found are skeptical about "Jamie," and so are we.

Is This Person The Actual Jamie Reed Or An Impostor?

Here are a few things that make us suspicious of Jamie. Gone more than a decade, the timing of his reemergence is suspicious. Margaret's been openly looking for him all these years, and he only comes home after protagonist Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) is arrested for kidnapping Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar).A lot of Margaret's guilt about Jamie's disappearance is due to her feelings of being a bad mother. She blames herself for getting frustrated with him at the bus stop and sending him away the night of his disappearance. And while Margaret is a very kind and tragic character, she is also not the best mother. In fact, Margaret's enough of a bad mom that one of her daughters tried to get emancipated from her in Season One. And we, the audience, haven't even met her other daughter because she doesn't spend much time with her other children.

Jamie comes back and is cagey and awkward-- far from the joyful relief one might expect from a missing person who's finally come home. Additionally, Jamie is said to have a mole on his elbow that is suspiciously absent. If Jamie is an impostor, this would fall in line with the underlying mythos of Found. The series consistently builds mythological and classical imagery into its subtext. Gabi Mosely isn't just Gabi Mosely. She's also Faust from Faust and Felice from Jazz. Lacey Quinn (Gabrielle Walsh) isn't just Lacey Quinn but also Brutus from Julius Caesar and Cassandra from Greek mythology. Even the series antagonist, Hugh "Sir" Evans, gets a plethora of literary and mythological allusions. Sir is likened to the devil (and, by extension, Mephistopheles), The Big Bad Wolf, and Julius Caesar. And there are obvious parallels between Sir and Der Erlkönig, the king of the faeries who steals children. So, if Jamie is indeed an impostor, this could be a reference to changeling mythology. Changelings are, of course, mythological creatures left behind by the fae to pose as missing children after they're abducted.

Found is a contemporary, completely mundane series. So Jamie wouldn't literally be a changeling, but the subtext is there. And there is an example of something similar happening in the real world. Found could also be drawing from the real-life case of Walter Collins, a young boy who went missing in 1928. 5 months later, a different boy claiming to be Walter was shoved into the arms of Walter's mother, Christine. In reality, Walter was dead, and his body was discovered during an investigation into the Wineville Chicken Coop Murders. The police had Christine institutionalized after she insisted the impostor was not her son. And while Margaret has been incredibly receptive and welcoming to Jamie, Found has firmly established there is something amiss.

What If This Really Is Jamie Reed?