They are navigating a long-distance relationship post-show.

The couple is exclusive, taking things slow, and considering potential moves.

JaNa Craig's journey on Love Island: USA was not the easiest. It took several frogs to find her prince charming on the reality dating competition series, that is Kenny Rodriguez. Her connection with first-out Coye Simmons did not go the distance, and bombshell Connor Newsum wanted to pursue Leah Kateb instead, leading her to recouple with Hakeem White. He was soon dumped and Rodriguez entered the villa. The pair quickly won the hearts of fans, who dubbed them "KaNa". Even though they are now exclusive and things are going well, Craig is not rushing anything, as revealed on The Bachelor alum Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.

Since leaving the villa, the couple has been navigating their long-distance relationship. Rodriguez resides in Dallas, and Craig lives in Las Vegas. Fans have been keeping up with the couple on social media, and are waiting to hear what is next about the couple. Speaking on potentially moving to Dallas, where Rodriguez lives, Craig states that moving is "crazy". "I don’t want to move [to Dallas] right away," she said. "I think we could do our own thing, change our work schedules so we can spend time [and do], like, a year of visiting each other — or less maybe — but me moving to Dallas right now would be crazy."

The pair filmed the podcast in Los Angeles, and Craig revealed that Rodriguez was due to leave before her, making her upset. "It’s, like, we’re naturally best friends and partners," she said. "For him to leave, it’s super sad." Rodriguez revealed that he will miss her "touch" the most, gushing, "I think she makes me feel great. Like, she’ll put her hands through my hair. That’s her love language and she does a great job at making me feel appreciated.”

The 'Love Island: USA' Stars Are In a Great Place

After leaving the villa, the pair spoke to Collider about their relationship status. They stated that they were closed off after the show, meaning that they were still exclusive. "There is no way that I'm playing around with anyone," Rodriguez said.

The pair are also loved up on social media. Upon getting their phones back (before Rodriguez had issues with Instagram), he updated his bio to 'I found love' and tagged Craig, which she found cute. "For me, I'm the type of guy like once I establish an emotional relationship with a girl it's more than just sex like sexual," he said. "It's hard for me to be everywhere. I like to focus on one woman at a time." It seems like sending bombshell Andrea Carmona home, as she was not as open to exploring other connections, was the right thing to do.

KaNa placed third overall, placing behind runner ups Kateb and Miguel Harichi. Frontrunners Serena Page and Kordell Beckham were later crowned winners. However, it is not just Craig's relationship with Rodriguez that is keeping fans engaged. Her much-loved friendship with Kateb and Page, the "PPG", is also gaining her popularity. Fans continue to stay tuned to KaNa's relationship, as they also, alongside Craig, are waiting for the pair to become official.

Love Island USA reunion airs on August 19 on Peacock. You can watch all the episodes on Peacock.

