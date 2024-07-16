The Big Picture Jana Duggar's recent visit with her twin brother sparked engagement rumors.

Jana Duggar is the eldest daughter of the Duggar family from 19 Kids and Counting and their subsequent spin-offs. She recently sparked engagement rumors when she posted a picture of herself visiting her twin brother, John-David Duggar, and wore a ring on her left hand. Fans instantly jumped at the idea of the eldest daughter of the Duggar family finding love. The comments were flooded with fans wishing her well, congratulating her, and some even pointing out that the ring could mean nothing or could be a purity ring (symbolizing her engagement to God).

The wildest comments came from fans who seemingly knew who she was, but did not recognize her twin brother. One fan wrote "What? How does she know him?" on the post, seemingly thinking that her brother was the fiancé in question. Another fan followed that up by saying "They go back years. Even once shared a womb." One fan clarified who was who in the images. "People are funny. That’s her twin brother. The girl in the blue and white dress is John’s wife. Let’s get it together. Blue dress is John’s twin."

One commenter even pointed out how wild it is that anyone wouldn't know who her brother is. "These comments about John possibly being Jana's fiancé or people asking who he is... How did you learn who Jana is without knowing who The Duggars are? Also, those who know the Duggars would know that John is a spitting image of his dad." The rest of the comments were filled with speculation, fans saying to leave the situation alone, and others just trying to figure out what was going on in her life.

Let Jana Duggar Do What She Wants

During the run of Counting On, she talked about how often she is asked whether she is in a relationship. "I feel like these days, probably one of the most common questions is, ‘Am I in a relationship?''' she shared in a 2020 episode of the series. "Sometimes, it gets a little old." She is the eldest and out of the older sisters, she is the only one who isn't married. That doesn't mean she should get the question, but it is something that fans want for her. Until Duggar herself announces an engagement or publicly talks about a relationship, we just know she'll be spending some time with her twin brother.

You can watch Duggar on Counting On on Prime Video in the U.S.

