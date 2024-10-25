Jana Duggar is flaunting the fruits of her labor! The former Counting On star took fans through the vigorous process and nitty-gritty details involved in remodeling her kitchen with husband Stephen Wissmann. The newlyweds have had their hands full redoing their $275,000 marital home.

Jana Duggar posted a video on her YouTube channel on October 20, 2024, giving her subscribers an inside look at the before-and-after of her kitchen renovation. The reality star had started working on the overhaul before their wedding on August 15, 2024. The camera pans around the kitchen as Duggar reveals footage from the renovation’s heyday, showcasing cabinetry and details of how the makeshift kitchen worked. She added in the throwback footage that they had to wash and dry dishes in the bathroom sink.

The video also showcases Jana Duggar getting her hands dirty as she is seen filling in gaps above the cabinets with wood filler. She exclaimed how she really felt in her element and thoroughly enjoyed developing a new skill set along the way while carrying out the remodeling. Duggar expressed her excitement and beamed how the work and effort felt extra rewarding since it would be the home she and her now-husband, then-fiance Wissmann, would live in. She was beaming with positivity and further added:

“They say do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life. It is so true.”

Jana Duggar Spent Quality Time With Her Family Before Her Nuptials

Jana Duggar has been updating her subscribers with updates on her personal life. On October 9, 2024, the former 19 Kids and Counting star posted a YouTube vlog detailing how she spent quality time with her family prior to her wedding to Stephen Wissmann.

The vlog shows the eldest daughter of the Duggar family spending quality time with her mother, Michelle Duggar, and sister, Jordyn Duggar, before her August wedding. She documented the trio’s trip to get her wedding dress altered and also shared snippets of wedding preparations, running a 5K, trips to get ice cream, and dancing classes in the vlog. Jana Duggar also provided an update on the renovation of her marital home.

The former reality TV star expressed her desire to make fun memories with her family during her time in Arkansas and spend quality time together before tying the knot. She confessed how it was a bittersweet moment since she would miss being close to her family once she moved to Nebraska with Wissmann to start their new life.

Counting On ran for 11 seasons until its conclusion on September 22, 2020. You can stream all seasons of the show on Discovery+.

19 Kids and Counting A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values. Release Date September 29, 2008 Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10

