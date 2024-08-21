The Big Picture Jana Duggar married childhood friend Stephen Wissmann in Arkansas.

It's official, Jana Duggar is married! In an exclusive piece for People, the Counting On star shared details about her nupitals to her childhood friend, Stephen Wissmann. The reality star's wedding took place in Prairie Grove, Arkansas and walked down the aisle with her father, Jim Bob Duggar. She is the eldest daughter of the family and many of her sisters and sister-in-laws made up her bridal party!

Part of the profile with People included quotes from Duggar about her wedding. The interview took place a few days before the ceremony. "I think it is one of those things that all girls envision someday," Duggar said. "For me, it felt like, 'Okay, it's never coming.' But now it's starting to sink in. Reality is starting to set in. And I'm like, 'Wow, this truly is something that I've dreamed of.' And just to see it coming about is incredible and kind of hard to believe. It's a dream come true." It is nice to see the Duggar family celebrating a joyous moment given their family turmoil.

Most fans are aware that the Duggar family has issues with the eldest child, Josh Duggar. Other siblings, like Jill Duggar, do not speak to their father. There have been other moments when the family came together (despite some of the kids being estranged from their parents) but Duggar's wedding to Wissmann was a big moment for the families.

Jana Duggar's Wedding Merges Two Families...Again

The families got along for years and Duggar shared that she didn't really see Wissmann romantically until years later but she did share how excited she was about the two families coming together again (her brother Jeremiah Duggar is married to Wissmann's sister Hannah Wissmann. "Coming from two bigger families (Wissmann is one of 13 siblings), we love to be able to get together and celebrate moments like these," she said. "And so to have all of them there, it just means a lot."

Duggar also talked about her memories of the family, saying "[The Wissmann's] would travel and sing. I remember them coming to our home, probably 13 or so years ago and they ended up getting snowed-in here, which hardly ever happens in Arkansas." She went on to talk about how he wasn't really on her radar.

"I remember just playing games late into the night, doing puzzles together until the snow melted off, and they were able to travel back home. I don't really remember Stephen that well because I'm older than him and so he was not at all on my radar." But when the two reconnected this year, Duggar said "It was like, 'What are we doing? We still enjoy each other. We still really appreciate each other.'" To celebrate their union, the pair will move to a home they're fixing up in Nebraska.

Counting On can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

