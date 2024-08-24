The Big Picture Anna Duggar is receiving the cold shoulder from Josh Duggar's family.

Josh Duggar is serving a long prison sentence after his convictions.

Despite the controversies, Anna Duggar chose to stay married to Josh Duggar.

Anna Duggar is receiving a major cold shoulder from her husband, Josh Duggar’s family! A recent photo taken at the family’s oldest daughter, Jana Duggar’s wedding, has fans speculating that the 19 Kids and Counting star is not on the best terms with her controversial in-laws. While the rest of the family is seen smiling at the camera at the reality star's wedding, Anna Duggar is nowhere to be found.

Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann at The Grand at Willow Springs, Arkansas, with 500 guests in attendance, exclusively reported by PEOPLE. Although Anna Duggar seemed to be absent from the family photo, The US Sun reported that eagle-eyed fans had spotted her in attendance in an Instagram story posted by the groom’s sister, Alaythia Wissmann, captioned ‘Mr & Mrs Wissmann.’ However, despite being in attendance, Anna Duggar and her seven children, whom she shares with her husband were missing from the family photo. The photo included Josh Duggar’s 17 siblings along with their spouses and kids.

Josh Duggar is currently serving a 12-year and seven-month prison sentence for child pornography. He pleaded guilty in December 2021, just a week after the pair announced they were expecting their seventh child, Madison Duggar. Josh Duggar has also been accused of having molested his sisters Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Joy-Anna Forsyth, and Jinger Duggar Vuolo. Despite the claims, Anna Duggar chose to stay married to him. The allegations led to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting, which TLC announced on July 16, 2015.

Josh Duggar Is Serving a Prison Sentence for Being in Possession of Inappropriate Content

Josh Duggar is a sex offender is currently serving a prison sentence in Seagoville, Texas, with his earliest release date being October 2, 2032. The former reality star is serving a prison sentence for his 2021 conviction of downloading images of child sexual abuse. Even after his release, he will be released under the condition of being supervised for 20 years. He will not be allowed to interact with an unsupervised minor, including the seven kids he shares with Anna Duggar.

Josh Duggar first came under major fire back in 2015 when he was accused of molesting multiple girls. The former reality TV star had taken to Facebook to express his remorse, blaming it on his actions as a young teenager. He further detailed how his behavior was inexcusable and felt immense regret. He also revealed the effect his actions had on those around him in the following words:

“I hurt others, including my family and close friends.”

The 2015 revelation led to the cancellation of the popular reality show, but a spinoff was announced later called Counting On which did not feature Josh Duggar. However, the spinoff, too, was canceled after Josh Duggar’s arrest in 2021. The former 19 Kids and Counting star has made multiple appeal attempts but to no avail.

19 Kids and Counting A reality show that follows the Duggar family, showcasing the experiences of parents Jim Bob and Michelle and their 19 children. The series documents their everyday life, from managing household chores and homeschooling to celebrating milestones and navigating the complexities of a large family. Viewers are given an intimate look at their close-knit family relationships and the principles that guide their lives, emphasizing their commitment to faith and family values. Release Date September 29, 2008 Cast Jim Bob Duggar , Michelle Duggar , Jill Dillard , Josh Duggar , Jinger Vuolo Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10

Stream all seasons of Counting On on Discovery+.

Watch on Discovery+