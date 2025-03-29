Jana Kramer (One Tree Hill) is opening up about her experience on Dancing with the Stars — and it turns out, it wasn’t exactly her favorite gig. Although the singer has recently been on The Masked Singer Season 12 as well, Dancing with the Stars, in comparison, had her being insecure, and she’s not the first star to feel like that.

During the March 26, 2025 episode of her Unmask and Unwhine podcast with guest Candace Cameron Bure, the actress-singer confessed she felt insecure throughout her DWTS journey. Kramer competed in DWTS Season 23 with pro partner Gleb Savchenko, and ultimately placed fourth. However, despite that strong finish, she recalled feeling “a big insecurity” about her lack of dance training and shared her sentiments in the following words:

“I hated Dancing with the Stars. That was a big insecurity because I don’t know how to dance. With [The Masked Singer], it’s, like, you have a mask on, so you can go have fun.”

However, Kramer later clarified her stance and explained that it’s not like she actually hates the show, and insinuated that she said so figuratively. The One Tree Hill star then added that it was just her “least favorite” show, rather than something she outright despised. Cameron-Bure, who also appeared on DWTS Season 18 with Mark Ballas, understood Kramer’s perspective too and seemed to agree with her. She, too, said she was insecure on the dance-focused reality competition, though she “loved that journey.”

Jana Kramer Left ‘One Tree Hill’ in Season 10 Because She Couldn’t Pursue a Singing Career

During an interview with Gold Derby a couple of months ago, Kramer opened up about why exactly she left her role of Alex Dupre on One Tree Hill before the show concluded and started pursuing an active career in singing.

“I had seen people do both. But for a female, it wasn’t for some reason possible at the time. So my label made me leave the last season of One Tree Hill to do my radio tour. And then I gave up acting for a bit and then I realized, well wait, I love acting. I wanted to do both. Acting is probably my #1.”

At the same time, most fans have found Kramer’s statements about taking on both these careers conflicting because, at one point back in 2016, as per 93QCountry, Kramer had also claimed that she loves “acting, but (her) heart and soul is in singing.”

Dancing With the Stars airs live on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on ABC and Disney+, and episodes are available on Hulu the next day. DWTS is expected to return for its 34th installment, likely in the fall of 2025, to celebrate its 20th anniversary.