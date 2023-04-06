Are you looking for something for your kids to watch that won't annoy the living daylights out of you? Something inspirational and educational while at the same time entertaining for the whole family? Then look no further because Jane is here to fulfill your needs.

This family TV series, consisting of 10 episodes, centers around an environmentalist-in-training. It is inspired by the work of world-famous conservationist and ethologist, Dr. Jane Goodall. Jane is 10 years old and on a quest to save endangered animals with her best friend and chimpanzee. For those of you not in the scientific community, an ethologist studies the behavior of animals in their natural habitats. Because this is a type of fantasy series delving into a child's imagination, it will be visually presented in both live-action and CGI (computer-generated imagery).

With the present-day environmental problems we face, it's so important to have a TV show educating children about these issues. Using the medium of television is a smart way to engage children because it's something they already enjoy. Getting children to care at a young age about conservation, wildlife, and the environment at a young age is the key to creating a society that will make the drastic changes needed to save the planet.

As the main character, Jane Garcia, explains, "Only if we understand will we care. Only if we care will we help. Only if we help can they [the animals] be saved.” Here’s everything we know so far about Jane.

When and Where Will Jane Be Released?

Jane will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14, so you can check it very soon.

What is Jane About?

Using her imagination, 10-year-old Jane Garcia travels around the world, helping to save endangered animals. Jane's idol is Dr. Jane Goodall, meaning she has some big shoes to fill. Along the adventure, David and Greybeard, her best friend, and a chimpanzee accompany Jane.

Dr. Jane Goodall herself is excited about the project and delighted that a new generation will be inspired to follow their dreams and care about the planet and those that reside in it. In a statement to the press from Apple TV+, Goodall stated, “I’m excited about this opportunity and relationship with Apple and Sinking Ship. The program ‘Jane’ spreads a message of hope reminding children that the environment is something we all have to be concerned about while also inspiring them and their parents to make a difference.”

Who is in the Cast of Jane?

At the center of the rescue adventure is Jane Garcia, played by Ava Louise Murchinson. Being a child actress, Murchinson has limited experience under her belt. She previously appeared on the television shows Reacher and Accused and a couple of short films. Jane's best friend, David, will be portrayed by Mason Blomberg. Blomberg previously voice acted for Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and appeared in Shameless, Furry Fortune, and The Baxters. Other members of the gang include Tamara Almeida (Secrets at the Inn), Dan Abramovici (Ben's at Home), Sam Marra (Homecoming), and newcomer Jazz Allen (Soap Dish).

Who is the Team Behind Jane?

Several people and organizations are working together to create this particular series, including Sinking Ship Entertainment, the Jane Goodall Institute, and J.J. Johnson. Sinking Ship is a Canadian production and distribution company that has found its niche in blending live-action and CGI for children's TV. This will be the second original series Sinking Ship will develop for Apple TV+ after their first titled Ghostwriter. Ghostwriter is also a children's television series, and it did so well that it won an Emmy for Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Program in 2020.

At the helm of Sinking Ship is J.J. Johnson, the company's founding partner. Johnson specializes in children's television programming and has won four Emmys for executive producing, three Emmys for directing, and multiple Canadian Screen Awards and Writer's Guild of Canada awards for writing.

Different people will direct the episodes, but hopefully, we will see continuity between them. The directors we know about so far include Mars Horodyski (Workin' Moms), Winifred Jong (Tokens), and Alicia K. Harris (LIDO TV). It seems it will be a similar story with the writing, as J.J Johnson is credited with some episodes and Tanchay Redvers (Sullivan's Crossing) for another.

The soundtrack for the series is written by Dianne Warren, who is well-established in the music industry. She has been nominated for fourteen Academy Awards and is also a Grammy, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner. The theme song is performed by pop singer Leona Lewis, who is no stranger to the Grammy's herself, having been nominated for three. Warren and Lewis are also animal advocates, and Warren even explained that Goodall is her hero.

Can I Watch the Jane Trailer?

The official trailer for Jane was released by Apple on April 3, 2023, giving viewers their first good look at what the series will look like.

About Dr. Jane Goodall, The Inspiration Behind Jane

Dr. Jane Goodall is the world's leading expert in chimpanzee behavior. She is well-known for her work with chimpanzees in the forests of Africa. Like so many other children, Goodall grew up loving animals and watching their behavior. She took inspiration from books like Dr. Doolittle and Tarzan, and as she grew up, she decided to pursue studying animals professionally. Her mentor, Dr. Louis Seymour Bazett Leakey, helped her on her path, allowing her to study chimps in Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania.

Leaving England to study chimps in the wild in 1960 was unheard of for a woman. Therefore, Goodall was a trailblazer in the field, not listening to anyone who doubted her ability to make her dreams come true. With hard work and dedication, the youngsters watching this series may just become the world's next big thing! Goodall is a true inspiration for all young people to take a chance and reach for the stars.