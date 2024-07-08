The beloved tales penned by renowned 18th-century novelist Jane Austen have inspired some of Hollywood's most iconic and financially successful films. With new television series such as Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story evoking fans' excitement for new material in the period genre, it is a testament to the enduring power of these powerful stories and that classics remain so for a reason.

Among the many films and television programs adapted from and inspired by Austen's writing, some meaningful and memorable quotes have risen among the rest to remain permanently fixed in audiences' hearts. Though there are surely hundreds of evocative lines, the following quotes not only encapsulate the story's characters but hold greater meaning for viewers as well, capturing the enchanting essence of Austen's beloved classics.

10 "Vanity working on a weak mind produces every kind of mischief."

'Emma' (1996)

Close

The 1996 adaptation of Emma stars Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow and Jeremy Northam. The charming romantic comedy gives a lighthearted interpretation of what it means for the main character to be young, wealthy, and self-absorbed. As Emma (Paltrow) begins to understand what love actually is for the first time, the audience watches her mature and become a self-possessed person. In the film, Emma undertakes a self-appointed venture of introducing young Harriet Smith (Toni Colette) into the town's elite social circle.

However, Emma's guidance is not always the best. Leading a pampered and spoiled life, Emma may not be the best judge when it comes to how circles outside of her own operate. In a scene where she and Mr. Knightley (Northam) are talking about Miss Smith's future, Knightley, greatly frustrated and disappointed by the incorrect and selfish advice Emma is giving Harriet, hits her with this impactful quote. Indeed, his warning would go on to fruition later in the film, helping Emma realize how misguided her approach truly is. But luckily, all ends well in this delightful movie.

Watch on PlutoTV

9 "Viper in my bosom!"

'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

A touching and delicately nuanced exploration of sibling relationships and societal cruelties is 1995's Sense and Sensibility, starring Oscar winners Emma Thompson and Kate Winslet. Although the movie has some fantastic quotes, one of the most amusing is when two supporting characters suddenly reveal their true natures. The idiom expressed is based on one of Aesop's fables called The Farmer and The Snake, where a farmer takes in a frozen snake, warms it, and cares for it, only to have the snake bite him once it has recovered.

In the highly entertaining scene, the duplicitous Fanny Dashwood (Harriet Walter) has unknowingly met her match. Fanny has taken to superficially doting on Lucy Steele (Imogen Stubbs) because she believes her to be unthreatening and impressionable. But the conniving and Pecksniffian Lucy has been playing her own game of manipulation. When Lucy finally reveals that she intends to marry Fanny's favorite brother, Edward (Hugh Grant), Fanny explodes in outrage and literally tosses Lucy out of her house. The scene is deliciously satisfying as both characters get a good dose of their own medicine.

8 "Only the deepest love will persuade me into matrimony, which is why I will end up an old maid."

'Pride and Prejudice' (2005)

Image via Universal Pictures

The pressure to marry and marry well was one that the character Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) knew all too well in 2005's Pride & Prejudice. As the second-eldest daughter of a family of all-female heirs, the young women had to accept wealthy marriage partners if they wanted to maintain their lifestyle. Flying in the face of this real and impending situation are the romantic ideals of the Bennet ladies, who dream of handsome officers and charming gentlemen.

Independent and headstrong, Elizabeth not only vows never to be overtaken by fleeting fancies, but she refuses a proposal that surely would have secured her family's future. Confiding in her sister, Jane (Rosamund Pike), she states her longing for all-consuming love, an ambition she believes to be out of her hands. The sentiment is relatable even today, as the desire for a passionate love story for the ages is near-universal. The conviction of the character makes it all the more meaningful when she falls in love with Mr. Darcy (Matthew McFadyen) later in the movie.

Pride and Prejudice (2005) Release Date September 11, 2005 Director joe wright Cast Keira Knightley , Matthew Macfadyen Runtime 127 Minutes Writers Deborah Moggach

.

7 "I've loved you all my life [...] As a man loves a woman, as a hero loves a heroine."

'Mansfield Park' (1999)

Image via Miramax Films

Being poor was almost considered a crime in Austen's time. As the gentry snubbed their noses at anyone of inferior rank or birth, much of the societal structure was based on wealth and keeping one's fortune secure. Fanny Price (Frances O'Connor) is determined not to let her lack of funds be a misgiving. She is sent to live with wealthy relatives so she can have a better social standing and, ultimately, a chance to marry a well-endowed benefactor.

Despite her relations' attempts to influence her, she remains unaffected and autonomous. Fanny finds sympathy and support from her cousin, Edmund Bertram (Johnny Lee Miller). As they mature into adulthood, Fanny realizes that she loves Edmund, a feeling he eventually realizes he reciprocates. Edmund has to find a way to express his love for her and clarify that it is much deeper and more passionate than they both originally knew. His choice of words is interesting, as Fanny usually avoids attention. By acknowledging her as the "heroine," Edmund subverts her fears, casting their love as one for the ages.

Watch on MGM+

6 "My heart is, and always will be, yours."

'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Image via Columbia Pictures

After having to put her feelings for Edward Ferrars aside, Elinor Dashwood resigned herself to the fact that they would never be together. After all, he had been engaged to Lucy Steele for several years. Elinor's dutiful, self-sacrificing nature demanded she step aside and allow him to fulfill his promise.

However, one of the most surprising twists to a Jane Austen adaptation happens near the very end, when all seems to be set in stone. Edward arrives at the Dashwood home and announces he did not marry Lucy because she broke off their engagement and married his brother, Robert (Richard Lumsden). Edward is finally free to confess his love for her, and his words are simple yet to the point and earnest. Like their romance, the confession is not grandiloquent or overly poetic — instead, it's just a man in love pouring his heart to the woman who reciprocates his feelings.

5 "I have not that talent which some possess of conversing easily with strangers."

'Pride and Prejudice' (1995)

Image via BBC

The outgoing and outspoken Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle) finds the taciturn and reserved demeanor of Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth) frustrating and off-putting. As she tries to crack the cold exterior of his personality, she and the audience get the first glimpse of vulnerability from him as he confesses his inability to relate to strangers.

Indeed, this small window into what makes Mr. Darcy such a challenging character is enough to give Elizabeth hope that communicating with and unraveling him could be possible. As they often say "opposites attract," the pair turn out to have more in common than they realize, but their extroverted and introverted tendencies complement each other well and make for a good match. As Elizabeth learns to exercise discernment on when and what to communicate with her sisters, Darcy learns how to be open and transparent with Elizabeth.

4 "All the privilege I claim for my own sex, and it is not a very enviable one, you need not covet it, is that of loving longest when all hope is gone."

'Persuasion' (1995)