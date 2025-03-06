Whether it be Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice, Mansfield Park, or any of the other numerous titles from her extensive catalogue, author Jane Austen has time and time again given us impossible standards to look to for love. Even though her books came out more than 200 years ago, Austen’s writings continue to captivate us in a way that other genre authors have been unable to do. And, if you ask the Austen fan in your life about what they’re looking for in a romantic partner, it’s likely they’ll name at least one or two traits held by the characters in the writer’s books. But, if you were to ask the main character in Laura Piani’s feature-length debut, Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, you might get more than an ear-full, as the film centers around one woman’s dating plight that eventually turns into something straight out of an Austen storyline. Today, Sony Pictures Classics has shared the terrific news that audiences can finally expect to see the eagerly-awaited title when it arrives in cinemas on May 16.

The newest movie about an Austen-obsessed fan, Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, follows its main character, Agathe (Camille Rutherford, Anatomy of a Fall), a young woman who is living out her dream working as a clerk at the Shakespeare & Co. bookshop in Paris. Her job is the closest she thought she’d ever get to rubbing elbows with the legendary romance author, and she finds plenty of inspiration from the stacks for her own journey as an aspiring wordsmith. Still, when she leaves at night, she goes home to an empty flat and longs for a love like she’s read about in Austen’s beloved titles. Her luck soon changes after she’s invited to the Jane Austen Writers’ Residency in England, where she finds herself tossed into a love triangle fit for the pages of her own book.

Meet the Main Players Involved In ‘Jane Austen Wrecked My Life’

Joining Rutherford in the French rom-com is a lineup of performers that includes Charlie Anson (Downton Abbey), Annabelle Lengronne (Mother and Son) and Pablo Pauly (Three Nights a Week). As mentioned, the project serves as the feature-length directorial debut for Piani, who also penned the screenplay. Following a successful world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, the movie went on to celebrate a U.S. premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, screened during the event’s opening night.

Check out the trailer for Jane Austen Wrecked My Life above and see it in theaters on May 16.