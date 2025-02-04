For fans of The Devil Wears Prada and the '80s cult classic Pretty in Pink, the fast-lived Jane by Design is like its third spiritual sister. Debuting on ABC Family in 2012, it ran for one short season and was vastly underrated in its wholesome coming-of-age story and passion for the fashion world. Arriving during the network's heyday, with a spotlight on teen hits like Pretty Little Liars and Switched at Birth, it fell through the cracks.

Erica Dasher led Jane by Design as a fashion-forward high school student, and the series had an undeniable John Hughes feel in its aesthetic. Series creator April Blair co-directed Selena Gomez's coming-of-age film, Monte Carlo, and wrote for Max's Gossip Girl reboot. Blair gives Jane by Design a whimsical feel and charm while elevating it to an entertaining fashion drama. The drama is all thanks to a snappy Andie MacDowell as a Miranda Presley-like fashion boss. Canceled too soon, it had the potential to walk the runway for several seasons.

What is 'Jane by Design' About?

Image via ABC Family

Dasher stars as Jane Quimby, a fashion-obsessed teen outcast at school whose only solace is her best friend and fellow flamboyant outcast, Billy Nutter (Nick Roux). Both from lower-class families, Jane is raised by her older brother, Ben (David Clayton Rogers), who struggles to make ends meet. Jane then discovers a life-changing opportunity to become the assistant to iconic fashion executive Gray Chandler Murray (MacDowell). Lying about her age in the application, she gets hired and lies to the school, saying it's an internship so she can balance both work and high school. Jane deals with many competitive co-workers who wish to sabotage her, including a conniving fashion designer played by Night Court's India de Beaufort. As Billy helps Jane get away with living a double life, both worlds threaten to collide.

'Jane By Design' Is Reminiscent of 'Pretty in Pink'