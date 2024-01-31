Best known for directing films like The Piano and The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion is an acclaimed New Zealand filmmaker who also has great taste in movies, going from interviews she's taken part in. Most of the films in her top 10 she outlined when asked/interviewed by Criterion, though in that interview, she ended up giving nine titles instead of 10. Some runners-up, in a sense, can be sourced from another interview she did with the Oscars website back in 2021.

It's always valuable to get an idea of which films highly regarded filmmakers love personally, because if such titles can inspire one artist, who's to say they can't inspire other aspiring creative minds? The films Jane Campion's publicly described as her favorites are listed below, ranked as objectively as possible (they're all very good, admittedly), starting with the great and ending with the greatest.

10 'Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto' (1954)

Director: Hiroshi Inagaki

The samurai genre is a vast one, to say the least, with countless great titles depicting historical stories of warriors, rogue swordsmen, and heroes/anti-heroes alike in historical Japanese settings. There are so many that it can be hard to know where to start, but seeking out samurai movies starring Toshiro Mifune is often a good idea, and it’s his lead role in Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto that’s a big reason why the film’s so good.

The first (and arguably best) film of the Samurai trilogy, this 1954 movie follows the titular character on his quest to become a true samurai warrior during the 1600s, with later films showcasing what he eventually became capable of. Samurai I: Musashi Miyamoto gets things off to a great start, being a fairly straightforward drama with a little action that’s nevertheless compelling, owing to both its central figure and performance.

9 'The Firemen’s Ball' (1967)

Director: Miloš Forman

Miloš Forman is a filmmaker who'd go on to become well-recognized on an international scale for Oscar-winning films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Amadeus, though he found a decent amount of success in his native Czechoslovakia before then. Of his non-American movies, it's The Fireman's Ball that stands as his most famous, being a farcical and satirical comedy that takes place at an event held to celebrate a town's fire chief and his retirement.

Things gradually fall out of control as the film goes on, though admittedly, the lean runtime of 73 minutes means things end up in disaster a little faster than you might otherwise expect. You could say it's tonally at odds with the kind of film Jane Campion's best known for making, though she has also directed a couple of comedic films in the past, notably with 1989's Sweetie and 1999's Holy Smoke!

8 'The Night Porter' (1974)

Director: Liliana Cavani

A World War II film where most of the events depicted take place in the shadow of that global conflict, The Night Porter has a very unusual and still provocative premise that’s likely to raise eyebrows today, just as it would’ve 50 years ago. It follows the strange relationship that continues after the war’s over between a concentration camp survivor and a man who was both her torturer and lover in a bizarre sadomasochistic relationship.

It takes a great deal for a movie to stay shocking as the decades pass, but The Night Porter is no ordinary film, and certainly won’t be for everyone. It takes an uncompromising premise and explores it in as uncompromising a way as you might expect (or even fear), but it’s easy to appreciate the risks it takes. Like Jane Campion, The Night Porter’s director, Liliana Cavani, can count herself among the most boundary-pushing and distinctive female directors in cinema history.

7 'That Obscure Object of Desire' (1977)

Director: Luis Buñuel

Luis Buñuel is one of those filmmakers who began working during the silent era of cinema (his best-known work in this regard being the nightmarish Un Chien Andalou), though later transitioned to sound and made most of his films after the advent of “talkies.” He worked steadily over numerous decades, and ended up making some of his most acclaimed films right toward the end of his life.

Released six years before Buñuel passed away, That Obscure Object of Desire ended up being his final film, and had the sorts of odd/surreal/satirical/humorous observations of life that defined earlier films like The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972) and The Phantom of Liberty (1974). Like The Night Porter, this one also takes an uncompromising look at a strange relationship, here being a sometimes absurd dramedy about an old man’s brief but passionate love affair with a much younger woman.

6 'Contempt' (1963)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

Though his filmography is inconsistent and certainly not for everyone, Jean-Luc Godard was a pioneering French filmmaker who more than left his mark on cinema as a whole, throughout his decades-long directing career. Of his films, one of the best and most widely-liked would be 1963’s Contempt, a rather serious and dramatic affair by Godard’s standards that’s also noteworthy for being arguably the most famous film Brigitte Bardot ever starred in.

Contempt follows the behind-the-scenes production of an attempt to adapt The Odyssey to film (Fritz Lang even appears as himself, as this film’s director), with copious drama and betrayal occurring within the professional and romantic life of the film’s producer. It’s a way for Godard to comment on the nature of art and the commercial side of filmmaking, and it’s also a genuinely engaging watch, thanks to both the story at a broad level and the subtext.

5 'La Strada' (1954)

Director: Federico Fellini

La Strada is one of the more heavy-going films directed by Federico Fellini, but can also count itself as one of his best. There’s little by way of fantasy or self-reflective comedy (even of the dark kind) to be found here, as it’s instead an unrelenting drama about an abusive relationship between two circus performers; one a strongman who’s a leader of sorts within the unit, and the other a younger woman who’s essentially sold to him early on.

It's a movie that’s not concerned with making a circus look like a fun place to work, stripping away the spectacle and showcasing the hardships of the people who have to do such a thing to survive. La Strada stands as an engaging character drama that’s held up well in the 70 years since it first came out, and it’s easy to see why it’s often regarded as a particularly great effort from Fellini.

4 'Scenes from a Marriage' (1974)

Director: Ingmar Bergman

Movies about love don’t get much more intense than Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes from a Marriage, which unfolds over almost three hours (or closer to five, if you watch the miniseries edit) and showcases the slow dissolution of a marriage. A husband and wife find themselves disagreeing more and more, with things pushed too far at one point, and then begins the slow ending – and eventual divorce – of their relationship.

It's incredibly heavy-going stuff, and the acting can be almost uncomfortably good, giving the impression that you’re really watching two people go through this kind of arduous yet tragically inevitable event. Capturing family/marital drama on screen has never been quite as visceral as it is in this 1973 film, and it’s fair to say that Scenes from a Marriage has scarcely aged a day, considering the impact it’s still likely to have on those who watch it.

3 'Tokyo Story' (1953)

Director: Yasujirō Ozu

Like Scenes from a Marriage, Tokyo Story is another film that focuses on family drama in a way that might not sound particularly exciting, though the execution makes it unexpectedly riveting and genuinely emotional. In fact, as far as character-focused drama movies go, Tokyo Story is essentially perfect, and is easily up there with the greatest movies of the 1950s, if not all time.

It’s considered one of Yasujirō Ozu’s best (both by the general public and Jane Campion, it seems) for good reason, following the experience of a pair of grandparents when they visit their relatives, only to find most people from the younger generations don’t seem to have time for their elders. Tokyo Story unfolds slowly and heartbreakingly, being understated and always as empathetic as it is beautifully shot (and it’s an undoubtedly amazing-looking film).

2 'Badlands' (1973)

Director: Terrence Malick

Badlands served as the world’s introduction to Terrence Malick, with this wonderful-looking and uniquely haunting crime film still being one of the enigmatic filmmaker’s very best works. It stars Sissy Spacek and Martin Sheen as two lovers who go on the run after the latter's character commits a murder. This escape from the law leads to further crimes being committed, though the further the pair get away from society, the more their love for each other seems to grow.

It's the kind of premise that’s been done numerous times throughout cinema history, both before and after Badlands, but it’s never been done quite like it is here. There’s something mesmerizing about the filmmaking on offer and the distinctive atmosphere that one can fall into while watching Badlands. It’s not too hard to see how both this film and Malick’s follow-up, Days of Heaven, influenced Campion’s own The Power of the Dog.

1 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Jane Campion’s got particularly good taste in action movies, because one of her cited favorites, Seven Samurai, is arguably the best action movie ever made. That could sound like a bold claim, but Akira Kurosawa’s most well-recognized film popularized various action/adventure movie tropes and condensed everything great about the genre into one epic, expansive, yet tightly edited and intricately plotted film.

Following the assembling of a team, training for a large battle, and then depicting the battle itself, Seven Samurai’s three-act structure is perfectly pulled off and still immensely satisfying to watch play out, even though the film is now seven decades old (one decade for each samurai). To call Seven Samurai a masterpiece might be underselling it, and you’d need more than 145 words to fully outline all the things it does right. It’s much easier to list the things it does wrong: nothing.

