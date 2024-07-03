The Big Picture Jana Duggar returns to YouTube after 3 years, sharing life updates and farm projects.

She credits her sisters Johannah and Josie for her contentment, and highlights their farm challenges and new animal additions.

Jana's social media break followed a child-endangerment citation and her brother's imprisonment; she aims to rebuild her future.

After having not uploaded to her YouTube channel in three years, Jana Duggar finally posted a long-awaited refresh on her situation following a turbulent few years. The former TLC reality star titled the video, "Life Updates + Projects I've Been Working On", and opened by saying "It’s been a little while since I’ve shared an update. So I wanted to show you all what we've been up to the past few months on the farm and some fun projects that we’ve been working on."

In the video, Jana reveals that her life now feels quite wholesome, citing the help of her two sisters, Johannah, 18, and Josie, 14, as reasons behind her contentment. The trio's hard work on their farmland seems to be paying off, with the recent Spring season bringing about a host of tricky challenges as well as some adorable new additions, such as sheep, goats, and chicks. Jana mentioned how challenging but ultimately fruitful their time spent has been, saying, "It's not only doing the job of keeping the animals out, but it also just creates this beautiful backdrop to the garden, and just I think completes that whole area. We decided to put an awning off the side of the shed just to give a little bit more shade for the animals. I absolutely love this time of year."

Jana's Social Media Break Came After a Crisis

After taking a well-deserved two-year break from the limelight, Jana returned to social media in May, simply posting a clip of some gorgeous purple flowers. Aiming to look toward the future and away from the past, Jana's troubled few years have been nothing short of a nightmare. In late 2021, Jana received a child-endangerment citation, although settled out of court in January 2022. For someone in the public eye, this, of course, led to a huge backlash, with the allegations made vehemently denied by Jana, insisting on her Instagram that, "it was an accident and the child was unharmed". This also came around the same time as news of her brother's imprisonment for some disgusting crimes had been released, with Jana feeling the need to exit social media indefinitely.

Fans will be happy Jana is now back and finding time to put a smile on her face again. Although she will perhaps never shake the reputation she has gained, Jana is clear about her attempts to rebuild for the future, with more videos on her YouTube channel likely to come.

Jana Duggar has finally released a YouTube video with a life update after three years away. You can stream all episodes of Counting On right now on Discovery+.

