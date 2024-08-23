Jane Fonda is an award-winning actress who first gained universal recognition with iconic films such as Barefoot in the Park, The China Syndrome, and Barbarella. Known also as the daughter of classic film star, Henry Fonda, Fonda initially established herself on the stage during the 1950s and made her feature film debut in the 1960 romantic comedy, Tall Story, starring opposite Psycho star, Anthony Perkins.

Throughout six decades, the two-time Oscar winner has starred in popular television shows, most recently Netflix's Grace and Frankie, as well as dozens of hit films, including Klute, Julia, and Coming Home, ultimately establishing herself as one of the greatest cinematic icons of her generation. With so many titles under her belt, like They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, On Golden Pond, and The Morning After, these are the ten best Jane Fonda movies of all time, ranked!

10 'Cat Ballou' (1965)

Directed by Elliot Silverstein

Fonda stars in the 1960s Western, Cat Ballou, which is a breezy, comedic Wild West adventure also starring Lee Marvin in a dual role. The film tells the story of an aspiring teacher turned outlaw, Catherine "Cat" Ballou (Fonda), who returns home to discover that the city development company threatens to take her family's ranch. Ballou decides to hire a gunman, Kid Shelleen (Marvin), to protect her father, but when her father ends up murdered, Ballou turns to a life of crime to avenge her father and deliver justice to Shelleen.

Cat Ballou was one of Fonda's first major leading roles and earned several Academy Award nominations, including Best Screenplay and Best Song. Fonda gives a heartfelt but fierce performance and delivers a character who can easily hold her own against a series of lawless men of the West. While Fonda received top billing, her co-star, Lee Marvin, who plays a dual role in the film, went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. The film might not be a dramatic and intense Western, but it is one of Fonda's most-known performances and is essentially an all-around fun and entertaining film.

Cat Ballou A young schoolteacher turns into an outlaw to avenge her murdered father. Release Date June 24, 1965 Director Elliot Silverstein Runtime 97 Minutes

9 'The Chase' (1966)

Directed by Arthur Penn

Following her success with Cat Ballou, Fonda returned to the Western genre, appearing in The Chase with Marlon Brando, Robert Redford, and Angie Dickinson. Fonda plays the wife of a wrongly convicted man, Charlie "Bubber" Reeves (Redford), who breaks out of prison with several other prisoners and returns to his hometown, bringing trouble along with him for the townspeople and Sheriff Calder (Brando), who has always believed in Reeves' innocence.

Fonda delivers a heated performance in this emotionally charged drama, which also marked her first out of four films with Redford. Despite director, Arthur Penn, being disappointed in the final production, The Chase wasn't a complete failure, and even though some critics noted the occasional drama that resembled something out of Peyton Place, they still praised the cast's coverall performance, including Fonda, who plays a more than convincing woman torn between two great loves; her husband and his best friend.

8 'The Morning After' (1986)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

In the psychological mystery thriller, The Morning After, Fonda plays a has-been actress, Alex Sternbergen, who wakes up one morning in an apartment she doesn't recognize and finds a dead body lying next to her in bed. Unable to remember what exactly happened, Sternbergen tries to piece the clues together and, with the help of a former police officer (Jeff Bridges), they try to clear her name and find the real killer before it's too late.

Sidney Lumet's The Morning After is a chilling jigsaw puzzle carried by Fonda and an exceptional cast of players which also includes Raul Julia, Kathy Bates, and Diane Salinger. Even though the film earned mixed reviews from critics, Fonda delivers an intense dramatic performance which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Despite the film having minor gaps and dragging moments, The Morning After still showcases one of Fonda's greatest dramatic performances, proving her impressive versatility and range as a gifted performer.

Directed by Gene Saks

Fonda reunites with Redford in their best romantic comedy, Barefoot in the Park, as a newlywed couple, Corie and Paul Bratter, who, despite their love for each other, are entirely different, which ultimately creates a comical combination of events to come. Fonda and Redford have an uncanny chemistry which, at times, can be both serious or a blend of witty, sarcastic humor, making them one of the most iconic on-screen duos of the decade.

Barefoot in the Park is an adaptation of the popular 1963 stage play by the same name written by Neil Simon, who also wrote the screenplay. The film was both a critical and commercial success for Paramount Pictures and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Mildred Natwick, who plays Fonda's on-screen mother. Barefoot in the Park earned rave reviews for its lighthearted tone, whimsical romance, and exceptional performances by the entire cast.

Barefoot in the Park Paul, a conservative young lawyer, marries the vivacious Corie. Their highly passionate relationship descends into comical discord in a five-flight New York City walk-up apartment. Release Date May 25, 1967 Director Gene Saks Runtime 106 minutes

6 'The China Syndrome' (1979)

Directed by James Bridges