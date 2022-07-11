Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.In Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster — sorry, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) — takes on a new mantle, Mighty Thor. She is seen wielding Mjolnir like a pro, taking on the villainous Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and his shadow creatures alongside a literal god, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and New Asgard’s warrior king Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Jane is heroic; she saves the day, saves her man, and makes the ultimate sacrifice that leads her to the halls of Valhalla. But, while Mighty Thor is a classic image of what a hero looks and acts like, Jane has always been heroic in the Marvel Cinematic films.

From early on in life, Jane has been dealt many challenges. She lost her father, who was a co-worker to her mentor Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård), and then, not long after, Jane watched her mother Eloise (Chloé Gouneau) pass away from cancer. Jane’s been alone since she was young, but that didn’t stop her from becoming one of Earth-616’s leading astrophysicists, the world's foremost astronomer, the creator of the Foster Theory, author of her own book, a front runner for the Nobel Prize, and an expert on Asgard who worked with S.H.I.E.L.D. Well before Mjolnir was by her side, Jane was a force to be reckoned with.

Image via Marvel

Jane first appears in 2011’s Thor leading her team straight into an anomalous storm. The MCU "upgraded" the character — in the comics, she was a nurse to Dr. Donald Blake, the alter-ego of Thor, but the films turned her into a scientist. Her dedication to her research on spatial anomalies, and her quest to discover the Einstein-Rosen Bridge, makes her a target for S.H.I.E.L.D., who promptly steal (borrow?) her work. But does that stop her from continuing her search? Of course not. After accidentally hitting Thor with her car (twice), Jane teams up with him to attempt to retrieve her belongings. Despite knowing nothing about Thor, barring his strange linguistic inclinations, Jane decides to put her life on the line to save her scientific research. Because that’s what heroes do.

Her bravery in the face of losing her work is only part of what makes Jane heroic. Jane has a big heart — she helps Thor because, as mentioned, she does hit him with her car, and there’s an obvious connection between the two. But, once Jane sees Thor in distress over losing Mjolnir, she makes sure he’s rescued. Later in the film, Jane refuses to abandon Thor when the Devastator attacks New Mexico, instead helping with the evacuation of the residents. She consoles Thor as he lays dying (don’t worry, he gets better), and when the two are separated by the destruction of the Bifrost, Jane continues to search for a way for Thor to return to Earth. Jane learns a lot about the Nine Realms, the Bifrost, and more from Thor, but it’s her intellect, kindness, and level-headedness that helps Thor find his humanity and return to Asgard.

Image via Marvel Studios

Jane’s arc in Thor: The Dark World has been greatly criticized because it reduced her character to a damsel in distress. But that’s not to say that Jane doesn’t have her moments. Unbeknownst to Jane, she begins investigating the Convergence, a cosmic event that brings all Nine Realms into alignment. Her investigation leads her to become infected by the Aether. Despite the Aether coursing through her veins, Jane’s scientific curiosity knows no bounds. She’s resilient in the face of this infection, surprising Thor and Asgard’s physicians with her knowledge of how the Soul Forge works. Jane is weakened by the Aether, but even Thor admits she’s stronger than most at holding its power at bay. Jane’s level-headedness means she is able to go along with Thor and Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) ruse to destroy the Aether. They fail, and Loki dies, but Jane bounces right back to get down to business. This woman doesn’t slow down. She accurately memorizes Malekith’s (Christopher Eccleston) plans to take over the Nine Realms, while the Aether is being ripped out of her. If that’s not heroic, then what is?

In the final battle, Jane re-jigs the phase meters to disappear the Dark Elves—again, let’s remember that this was a woman who was literally dying. One of the more underrated parts of Thor: The Dark World is when Thor is lying unconscious while a Dark Elf ship comes crashing toward him. Jane tries to pull him out of harm’s way, but she’s a petite mortal, and Thor’s… well, he’s Thor, so Jane isn’t able to move him an inch. Instead, she tries to protect him from harm by covering his body with her own. It’s an adorable, misguided, but very Jane thing to do. Jane saw herself as a hero well before Mjolnir turned her into a traditional one.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane’s seen fighting her cancer with a smile on her face, which we shouldn’t be surprised by since Jane handled the Aether with aplomb. Despite not being on-screen for years, Jane remains committed to saving all of civilization with her work. She takes pride in her accomplishments, as she gladly tells a fellow patient who’s reading a book written by her, and then she demonstrates her theories to him.

Image via Disney

Jane becomes Mighty Thor when she hears Mjolnir calling to her, but she doesn’t skip a beat before using her new powers to protect New Asgard. She takes to being a superhero like a duck to water, but while she lacks the cosmic knowledge that Thor and Valkyrie have, Jane’s scientific bent of mind helps her find a way into the Shadow Realm. Even when Jane learns that Mjolnir is literally killing her, she can’t be stopped from saving Thor and the day. It’s the sacrifice play we’ve seen several male heroes make in the MCU, and Jane now joins their league.

The best part of Jane’s journey as the Mighty Thor and a hero of science is that Thor is so obviously floored by her abilities. Once an arrogant young god cast out by his own father, Thor has consistently found Jane clever and is impressed by her research. He boasts about her accomplishments to his Avengers teammates in Avengers: Age of Ultron, and in Thor: Love and Thunder, he doesn’t fight her claim to Mjolnir — though Thor is extremely jealous of it. Thor also reiterates that Jane was a hero before she transformed into Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder reiterates how Jane has made waves as a scientist, so much so that her busy schedule and fame rival that of her Asgardian superhero beau. Jane epitomizes the saying that not all heroes wear capes. Jane may not always have been given her due in the MCU, but she hasn’t needed a big hammer and supersuit to prove her heroism either.

