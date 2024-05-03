The Big Picture Goodall and DiCaprio team up to produce new movie "Howl," changing perceptions of wolves.

Howl follows unlikely friendship between dog and wolf, emphasizing need to coexist with nature.

Goodall's legacy as primatologist and activist continues with latest project alongside DiCaprio.

Legendary primatologist and environmentalist Jane Goodall is getting into the movie business, and she's teaming up with longtime friend and fellow activist Leonardo DiCaprio to do it. The duo will executive produce Howl, a new movie following the unlikely friendship between a dog and a wolf. Deadline reports that the live-action film has just entered production, and is expected to be released in 2026.

Howl will follow Harry, a pet dog who accidentally gets left home alone before his owners are killed in an accident. Now on his own, he struggles to survive until he meets a wolf. Initially suspicious of each other, the two must learn to depend on each other to endure the challenges of the wilderness. Shadow of the Vampire's E. Elias Merhige is set to direct, from a script by Christopher Monger (Temple Grandin). Although Goodall is mostly associated with chimpanzees, she has long been fascinated with wolves: "Howl will not only be an enjoyable and entertaining experience but will also help change perceptions of the ‘big bad wolf,’ which has been hunted to extinction in many areas of the world and is threatened and endangered in many others. I hope we can make people understand their need to live alongside us and show these sacred creatures for what they are."

Who is Jane Goodall?

Close

Born in the UK in 1934, Goodall became a primatologist in the 1950s, when the field was largely dominated by men. She observed chimpanzees in the field for years, discovering that they were even more intelligent than previously thought - capable of using tools and forming intense family bonds. She established the Jane Goodall Institute in the 1970s, which became a force for conservation and animal rights activism for decades to come. In 2017, National Geographic released Jane, a comprehensive documentary chronicling Goodall's life. Apple TV+ currently streams the similarly-titled Jane, an educational children's series inspired by Goodall's work and produced by the Goodall Institute.

In addition to DiCaprio and Goodall, Howl will be executive produced by Appian Way Productions’ Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton, and T.P. Lim of Infinitus Entertainment. Pierre-Marcel Blanchot and Fabrice Lambot’s Phase 4 will co-produce, in association with Léo Maidenberg from Place du Marché. The film will be shot by acclaimed wildlife photographer Doug Allan, of Planet Earth and Frozen Planet, and the animals will be handled by Andrew Simpson, who trained wolves for The Revenant and Game of Thrones.

Howl is slated to be released in 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for 2017's Jane below.