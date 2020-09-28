Jane Lynch on Appearing In Nearly Everything In the 1990s, Including Harrison Ford’s ‘The Fugitive’



–

You maybe only started paying attention to Jane Lynch‘s career after her breakout roles in films like Best In Show or The 40-Year-Old Virgin, but for years beforehand, she’d been working in an array of small roles in film and television, and thoroughly enjoying the experience.

“If you look at my IMDB, when I first came to LA, I did probably 30 guest spots on 30 completely different shows,” she told me during a recent interview for our Collider Connected series. “Some of them Multicam, some of them single cam, some of them dramas, some of them procedurals. I did a lot of different stuff.”

Those roles included appearances on Party of Five, NewsRadio, Caroline in the City, Fraiser, Empty Nest, JAG, Judging Amy, Dharma & Greg, Dawson’s Creek, Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, and a lot more. And while she might not have played big parts, her former co-stars do apparently still remember her, even years later.

In the video above, she reveals what she loved about that period of her life, including one of her very first on-screen appearances — a two-scene role in the 1993 film The Fugitive, playing a doctor who helps accused murderer and former colleague Richard Kimble (Harrison Ford) track down the information he might be able to use to clear his name. Not every element of that role was something she savored, but working with Ford was a pleasure (especially when he called her a “beaut”).

Check back in tomorrow for our full interview with Lynch, including how she got her start in Chicago theater, how the improvisational styles of Christopher Guest and Judd Apatow are different, what it was like to become a part of the Glee phenomenon, and of course why she’s excited for her newest project — hosting the newest edition of the game show The Weakest Link. In the meantime, check out our past Collider Connected interviews with folks like The RZA, Dakota Fanning, and Gina Prince-Bythewood — or pick a 90s show at random and give it a watch. Lynch is probably in it.