Christmas is still a good few months away, but Lifetime is already in the Christmas spirit and gearing up for the holiday season. The network has a slate full of new holiday movies on offer for the holiday season and one of them has been added to its cast. According to Variety, Jane Seymour and Joe Lando have been cast to star in A Christmas Spark at Lifetime. The film is part of the network’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup that features two more films.

A Christmas Spark will once again reunite the pair of Seymour and Lando, the pair had starred alongside one another in the beloved CBS drama, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. This new project tells a Christmas tale of sadness and loneliness turning to joy and bliss during the holidays. A Christmas Spark tells the story of a recently widowed Molly portrayed by Seymour who decides to spend the holidays with her daughter. Molly on arrival decides to chair her daughter’s town Christmas pageant. It is a task she is given to when she realizes she is falling for the town’s most eligible bachelor, Hank played by Lando. Ahh…the magic of Christmas.

Speaking earlier in the year, Seymour reflected on her time starring in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, her being a part of that show brought her in contact with Lando, someone she describes as "my closest male friend, to this day". The magic embedded in the story for this new project is one Seymour has lived with her role in the CBS drama. It is a role, the Emmy-winning actress remembers as "I was never supposed to do it. It was never even supposed to be made." However, due to challenges beyond her control it did happen and Seymour concedes that the drama "just had a magic to it."

Seymour’s credits include playing a Bond girl in Live and Let Die starring alongside Roger Moore, Somewhere in Time, Smallville and Wedding Crashers. More recently, the award-winning actress has featured in The Kominsky Method, B Positive and Irish mystery thriller, Harry Wild for Acorn TV. Seymour stars and co-executive produces the series. Lando’s credits include The Secret Circle, Hit the Floor, One Life to Live, Guiding Light and The Bold and the Beautiful. More recently, the actor has taken up roles in Friendsgiving and A Very Charming Christmas Town.

The other two films in Lifetime’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup are Merry Swissmas, starring Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon; and Kirk Franklin’s the Night Before Christmas, starring Naturi Naughton and Luke James. A Christmas Spark is produced by Lighthouse Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. The film is written by Eirene Tran Donohue.

