Jane Seymour Talks ‘The Kominsky Method’ Season 2 and Why She Loves Chuck Lorre’s Writing

With The Kominsky Method Season two now streaming on Netflix, I recently sat down with Jane Seymour for an exclusive interview. If you’ve never seen The Kominsky Method, the extremely well made series hails from The Big Bang Theory and Mom creator Chuck Lorre and it’s not at all what you might expect. Instead of a laugh track or characters performing in front of a live studio audience, The Kominsky Method is a single-camera series and about two friends – played by Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin –navigating their later years in Los Angeles. The Kominsky Method also stars Nancy Travis, Sarah Baker and Paul Reiser.

In the series, Douglas is (Sandy Kominsky), an acting school teacher that’s worked with a number of big names. Arkin plays his longtime agent, (Norman Newlander), who also owns a huge talent agency. Lorre writes almost all the episodes and he deals with subject matter that most shows avoid like the 3rd rail. I’ll be honest at this point and say I wasn’t sure the series would appeal to me, but I was completely wrong. I absolutely loved the writing, the performances, and would strongly recommend the show to everyone.

During the interview, Seymour talked about why she loves Lorre’s writing and the unusual way he writes the series, what she knew about the show before being cast, and which of her previous projects people bring up when they meet her.

Check out what she has to say in the player above. Below, you’ll see exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis for The Kominsky Method.

Jane Seymour:

Had she seen the first season prior to being involved?

Chuck Lorre’s writing and how it’s played as drama and not comedy.

How Lorre writes each episode as they go.

What do people always want to talk to her about when they meet her?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Kominsky Method season 2: