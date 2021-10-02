When the first episode of CW's Jane the Virgin aired on October 14, 2014, it was clear that the romantic comedy-drama would be unlike anything else in the CW lineup. Created by Jennie Snyder Urman, the critically acclaimed romance expertly uses the telenovela genre as a framing device for a narrative that would otherwise be truly bonkers.

Jane the Virgin stars Gina Rodriguez as Jane Villanueva, a 23-year-old virgin who becomes pregnant after being artificially inseminated by mistake. The sample belongs to the rich and charming Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni), a cancer survivor and former playboy. Naturally, this wild turn of events throws a wrench in Jane's relationship with her fiancé, Miami police officer Michael Cordero (Brett Dier). The satirical telenovela is packed with twists and turns, from surprisingly well-executed love triangles to insane murder mysteries to secret twins (Narrator voice: I know! Straight out of a telenovela, right?).

At its heart, though, Jane the Virgin is a beautiful, moving story that never once truly mocks its soap opera roots, but rather celebrates them. And its most important relationship is that of Jane, her mother "Xo" (Andrea Navedo) and her abuela Alba (Ivonne Coll), three generations of Latina women who support each other unconditionally as they each embark on their own unique path toward love and happiness.

If you’re wondering who played who in the CW telenovela (and what they're up to now), here is a detailed guide to the cast and characters in Jane the Virgin.

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva)

Gina Rodriquez made history when she won the 2015 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Jane Villanueva. So, it should come as no surprise that Rodriguez has been incredibly busy since her critically acclaimed performance as Jane came to an end. Rodriguez has starred, produced, and directed in many projects, most recently in the Disney + comedy-drama series Diary of a Future President, which she both stars in and produces the series through her production company, I Can and I Will. She has also dove into voice acting, with major roles such as her recurring role as Gina Alvarez on Netflix's Big Mouth and starring role as Carmen Sandiego in the Netflix animated series of the same name.

When she isn't busy with her recurring television roles, she is also working on numerous films. She appeared in three movies in 2019: Miss Bala, Someone Great, and the short film Andy's Song. She then voiced Velma in the 2020 animated film Scoob! and starred in the Netflix original science fiction film Awake.

Her upcoming projects include the romantic comedy I Want You Back, a new animated series called Lost Ollie, and a film adaptation of Carmen Sandiego.

Justin Baldoni (Rafael Solano)

Justin Baldoni plays Rafael Solano, the father of Jane's child. When the series begins, he is married to the manipulative Petra Solano (Yael Grobglas), who planned on using Rafael's last sperm sample to trap him into staying with her (She will surprisingly grow on you, we promise). As the series progresses, Rafael and Jane — you guessed it — fall in love (this is a telenovela, remember?). Their love story is swoon-worthy, but one that is not without its many — and we mean many — obstacles.

As of late Baldoni has mostly transitioned from being in front of the camera to behind as a producer and a director. The co-founder of Wayfarer Studios and the Wayfarer Foundation, Baldoni made his feature directorial debut in 2019 with Five Feet Apart, a romantic drama reminiscent of The Fault in Our Stars. In 2020, he went on to direct the moving Disney+ original musical drama Clouds, the true story of seventeen-year-old musical talent Zach Sobiech who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Currently, Baldoni is working as a producer on the drama Love You Anyway and comedy feature Smile or Hug, the latter of which Jane the Virgin star Andrea Navedo will have a role in.

Brett Dier (Michael Cordero)

Brett Dier plays fan-favorite Michael Cordero, Jane's fiancé who, as one might imagine, is doing his very best to wrap his head around his virginal girlfriend's pregnancy with an alarmingly handsome, rich hotelier. Michael and Jane's story is a love story for the ages (I'll admit that I live in a strong Team Michael household).

Following his role in Jane the Virgin, Dier starred as C.B. in television series Schooled, a spinoff of ABC's The Goldbergs set in the 1990s. He also had a role in 2021's sci-fi drama After Yang, and will play a role in upcoming social thriller Fresh alongside stars such as Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Andrea Navedo (Xiomara "Xo" Villanueva)

Andrea Navedo plays Jane's outgoing mother Xiomara, or "Xo," who gave birth to Jane when she was only 16 years old. A dance instructor who dreams of being a singer, Xo often butts heads with her mother Alba (Ivonne Coll), a highly pious and outspoken proponent of saving sex for marriage.

Since Jane the Virgin, Navedo has guest-starred in several shows including the Paramount Plus original The Good Fight and the drama miniseries Mrs. America. For her next upcoming project, she will co-star in the film Smile or Hug, a comedy produced by fellow Jane the Virgin alum Justin Baldoni.

Jaime Camil (Rogelio de la Vega)

Jaime Camil plays Rogelio de la Vega, a narcissistic but lovable telenovela star who has recently found out about the existence of his daughter, Jane. Rogelio is desperate to have a relationship with Jane, who, up until this point, has been comfortable with her maternal family structure. Rogelio is a fan favorite, and really, really, really loves the color lavender.

Following his role as the scene-stealing Rogelio, Camil went on to do both voice acting and live action roles. He played a recurring part on Netflix's BoJack Horseman, as well as several Disney animated series such as The Lion Guard, Elena of Avalor, and Ducktales. In 2020, he also co-starred as Javier in the CBS comedy series Broke. Currently, he plays the role of Doc Lopez in the Apple TV+ original series Schmigadoon! alongside Keegan-Michael Key and Cecily Strong. His upcoming projects include roles in the crime drama film Kimi and the comedy series Guerrillas.

Ivonne Coll (Alba Villanueva)

Ivonne Coll plays Alba Villanueva, Jane's grandmother and Xo's mother. Alba is a fiercely loving and protective matriarch, but that doesn't mean things are always easy. Alba instills in Jane from an early age that it is a grave sin to have sex before marriage as a response to Xo giving birth to Jane when she was only a teenager.

Since her time as the Villanueva matriarch, Coll has had a guest role as Sister Angelica on the popular drama Lucifer, as well a lead role in Fancy Nancy, a Disney Junior TV series. Like some of her other Jane the Virgin co-stars, Coll will also be trading in her role in front of the camera to something more behind the scenes, working as a producer on an upcoming project called Calle de la Resistencia, a historical musical drama that takes a look at the struggle of Puerto Rican people.

Yael Grobglas (Petra Solano)

Yael Grobglas plays Petra Solano, who at the start of Season 1 is the quintessential example of a plottin' and schemin' wife to a rich husband. She is married to Rafael, whom she stood by during a difficult road to recovery after he was diagnosed with cancer. Rafael is now thankfully in remission, but he and Petra have clearly grown apart. Petra, who manipulates and cheats on Rafael, is determined to make him stay with her. Her plan is to get pregnant with Rafael's last sperm sample when... well, you can guess what happens next.

During her time on Jane the Virgin, Grobglas also had a recurring role in the medieval fantasy series Reign and a recurring role on CW's Supergirl. She also had a role in the TV drama film An Interview With God. Next year, she will play a role in another TV film, a historical fantasy called The Selection.

Yara Martinez (Dr. Luisa Alver)

Yara Martinez plays Dr. Luisa Alver, Rafael's neurotic older sister who is recovering from an alcohol addiction... and an addiction to her lover, her step-mother Rose (Bridget Regan). Luisa is the doctor who artificially inseminated Jane, leading to some chaotic family drama.

Most recently, Martinez played a main role on the Amazon original series The Tick, as well as a guest role on the NBC drama This Is Us. She also was a series regular on the contemporary western series Deputy, as well as a recurring character on the HBO crime drama series True Detective and on the courtroom drama series Bull. On October 10, 2021, she will be in a new comedy film called Good Egg.

Jenna Ortega (Young Jane)

Jenna Ortega plays a young Jane in the show's recurring flashbacks. The youngest Jane the Virgin alum on this list, Ortega has been acting since she was a child, her first role being Annie in the supernatural horror film Insidious: Chapter 2​​​​​​; but it was her role as a young Jane Villanueva that put her on the map. She recently played a major role in Season 2 of the popular Netflix thriller You. She currently voices Brooklyn on the Netflix animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and has several upcoming projects in the works. She will play the character of Tara Carpenter in the newest installment of the Scream franchise set to come out in 2022. It was also announced in May 2021 that Ortega will play the lead role in Tim Burton's live-action family Netflix series Wednesday, in which she will play the iconic Wednesday Addams.

Ortega is also known for her social activism on social media, using her platform to promote support for immigrants, the LGBTQIA+ community, and more. Her social activism led to her writing a self-help book called It's All Love: Reflections for Your Heart and Soul, released in January 2021.

