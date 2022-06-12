"You have to fight for what you want:" The cast of 'Jane the Virgin' did just that.

Let’s travel back to 2014 when this little telenovela named Jane the Virgin premiered on our television screens. The critically acclaimed series explored familiar tropes and devices that are prevalent in Latin American telenovelas — focusing on a 23-year-old Latin-American virgin who accidentally gets artificially inseminated and, as a result, becomes pregnant.

Whether you were Team Michael, Team Rafael, or Team Roisa — the series has undoubtedly impacted viewers' hearts and souls. Since the series wrapped in 2019, what have your favorites been up to?

Jenna Ortega — Jane Villanueva

Young Jane Villanueva — the daughter of a teen mother, Xiomara, was determined not to repeat his mother’s mistakes as she was growing up. Promising to remain a virgin until after marriage — partly due to her grandmother’s influence, comparing her virginity to a flower — once crushed, it cannot be uncrushed.

Although Jane the Virgin gave her the big break she needed, Jenna Ortega has made a name for herself ever since. Most recently, having starred in Scream and A24’s X — fans can look forward to Ortega in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday, where she is described as being “the perfect Wednesday Addams.”

Bridget Regan — Rose Solano, Sin Rostro

In true telenovela form, Rose Solano — aka Luisa Alver’s stepmother and lover — was the big bad Sin Rostro. Rose married Emilio Solano for his resources to continue her drug business seamlessly. But little did she know, the woman she’d met that fated night at the hotel bar would become her stepdaughter. And who else would have guessed that they’d rekindle their little affair, and Rose would be forever tied to that family in ways she never expected.

Sure Rose Solano is a bit unhinged, but Bridget Regan is far from her character in the series — apart from the looks, that is. Starring in her first leading role as Kahlan Amnell in Legend of the Seeker, adapted from Terry Goodkind’s Sword of Truth books. Regan is known for her roles in The Last Ship, Agent Carter, and most recently in Batwoman as the original Poison Ivy. The actress has some pretty cool projects on the way, so keep your eyes out!

Yara Martinez — Luisa Alver

The star of the series, if we’re being honest — the reason Jane Villanueva was accidentally inseminated — provides viewers with the plot of the story. A recovering alcoholic that gets her life and everyone else’s lives turned upside down. Things never seem to go her way — her wife cheating on her, her lover turning out to be a drug lord…

During her time on Jane the Virgin, Yara Martinez also played supervillain Miss Lint on The Tick and intrepid perfectionist Isabella Colón on Bull. Most recently, though, Martinez has just finished filming Good Egg and Junction. She has also starred in The Lying Game, True Detective, and Deputy — to name a few.

Yael Grobglas — Petra Solano

Rafael’s cunning, bright, and resourceful ex-wife has gotten herself into a fair share of troubles throughout the years — whether it was because of her guilt for how her mother turned out or because she wanted a better life for herself. Petra tried to keep Rafael from divorcing her for the longest time but eventually moved on and found love again with Jane Ramos.

Unlike in the series, Yael Grobglas doesn’t have a twin sister — although it may seem so, having worked on several projects during the six years Jane the Virgin was on the air — Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jeruzalem, and Supergirl, to name a few. Most recently, Grobglas worked in The Selection and the Amazon Prime series Undone.

Jaime Camil — Rogelio De La Vega

Struggling telenovela star Rogelio De La Vega is a bit of a narcissist, but when it comes to the people he loves, he will do anything for them. Finding out about the existence of his adult daughter was a surprise, but he eventually found his place in the Villanueva household.

Jaime Camil is far from the struggling telenovela star he’s portraying in the series. The Mexican singer, actor, and TV personality has starred in many productions — receiving several awards and nominations. After Jane the Virgin ended, Camil starred in BoJack Horseman, Broke, Schmigadoon!, and most recently Kimi.

Brett Dier — Michael Cordero

A tenacious police officer who’s too eager to do his job — to prove himself, following his criminal youth. He has trouble letting people in, even those closest to him — not disclosing his past with his significant other, Jane. Michael Cordero’s life becomes entwined around Sin Rostro, as the latter kidnaps his and Jane’s newborn, kills his former work partner, and then shoots him. Although surviving the attack, Michael was presumed dead, on top of being abducted and suffering from amnesia.

The crazy Jane the Virgin life aside, the actor knew he wanted to pursue an acting career from a very young age — earning nominations for his recurring guest appearance in the Canadian series Bomb Girls. Brett Dier is most known for his role in ABC’s Schooled and is starring opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Fresh andRobert DeNiro in About My Father.

Andrea Navedo — Xiomara "Xo" Villanueva

Even though she got pregnant at a very young age, and is considered irresponsible by both her daughter and mother, throughout the series Xo is portrayed as being a kind and loving mother — often making sacrifices for her family. It can be evident that she is strong and capable as viewers see her chasing her dreams of becoming a singer.

True to her character — Andrea Navedo is as hard-working as in the series. She has starred in several different projects during her time in Jane the Virgin and subsequently after the series ended. Most notably, Navedo can be seen in Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, The Good Fight,Mrs. America, Leverage: Redemption, and A Million Little Things.

