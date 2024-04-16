The Big Picture Jane Season 2 brings thrilling adventures with environmentalist Jane Garcia and her chimp companion.

Blending live-action & CGI effects, the series has won an Emmy for Outstanding Visual Effects.

Premiering on April 19, the show educates young viewers on wildlife conservation & global missions.

Get ready, young explorers and animal lovers! Collider is delighted to help Apple TV+ exclusively unveil a sneak peek at the second season of the hit show Jane, and it promises more thrilling adventures with your favorite budding environmentalist, Jane Garcia. The series, inspired by the groundbreaking work of Dr. Jane Goodall, continues its mission to inspire kids and families with stories of wildlife conservation and imaginative exploration. Our exclusive clip features young Jane and her chimp companion, Greybeard, being chased by a lion and trying to figure out why lions hunt the way they do, in packs. It looks like Jane and Greybeard might be in a spot of bother when the elevator doors open to reveal a surprise.

Jane is helmed by Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, known for his work on family favorites like Dino Dana, Endlings, and Ghostwriter. Produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment in collaboration with the Jane Goodall Institute, the series has carved a niche for itself by blending live-action storytelling with eye-popping CGI effects to bring its environmental tales to life. The cool, blended format has not only captured the imaginations of its young audience but also earned the series a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Visual Effects.

In the upcoming season, which premieres globally on Friday, April 19 on Apple TV+, we follow the intrepid nine-year-old Jane Garcia, portrayed by Ava Louise Murchison (Reacher). With her unyielding determination and boundless imagination, Jane leads her friends, David (Mason Blomberg from Shameless) and her trusty sidekick Greybeard the chimpanzee, on epic global missions to protect endangered species. Their adventures are driven by a powerful motto from Jane's idol, Dr. Goodall herself: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

'Jane' Can Inspire Children and Their Families To Be Environmentally Aware

Dr. Goodall has expressed her support for the series, emphasizing its potential to empower and educate young viewers: "I believe in the value and importance of a series like Jane to inspire children and their families. Apple TV+ and Sinking Ship Entertainment's continued commitment to green storytelling ensures that more young people are encouraged to take action to save their world."

Jane marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, which also brought us the acclaimed series Ghostwriter. The partnership between the production company and the Jane Goodall Institute underscores a shared dedication to creating engaging content that not only entertains but also imparts valuable lessons on environmental responsibility.

So, mark your calendars for April 19, grab your adventure gear (and maybe a friendly chimp), and prepare to dive into the wild world of Jane. Whether it's protecting rainforests or saving endangered animals, Jane and her crew are here to show us the power of caring for our planet.

You can check out the exclusive first look at Jane above.

