Janelle Monáe has found their next project. According to Deadline, the artist will produce and star in Never Saw Me Coming, the adaptation of Tanya Smith's memoir of the same name. The narrative of the project will be centered around how Smith ended up earning more than $40 million through a collection of schemes. Federal authorities never believed that a woman of Smith's background could be able to walk away with the elaborate plans the hacker came up with. The government's insistence on underestimating the hacker's capacity resulted in Tanya Smith stealing even more money.

Janelle Monáe continues to leave her mark on the entertainment industry after more than a decade of standing in the spotlight. The artist was seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery as a pair of twins who were involved in a violent case that needed to be solved by Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Monáe has also had fun with a couple of television roles in the past few years. The performer was a judge on recent episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked. Monáe was also heard as the voice of Claudia in Human Resources, the animated Big Mouth spin-off that explores a different side of the original show's world.

Janelle Monáe built their reputation as an artist thanks to her phenomenal musical career. The performer has launched four studio albums while headlining around nine tours to promote their material. Monáe picked up a passion for acting on the screen after being featured in projects such as Moonlight and Welcome to Marwen. Never Saw Me Coming will allow Janelle Monáe to take on a different kind of role.

Universal's Upcoming Slate