Janelle Monae on Season 2 of ‘Homecoming’ and Her Love of Sci-Fi

From co-creators Micah Bloomberg and Eli Horowitz, the Amazon Prime Video original series Homecoming has returned for a second season with a new mystery, as Jackie (Janelle Monáe) wakes up to find herself floating in a boat in the middle of a lake and no memories of who she is or how she got there. And when her search leads her to the Geist Group, she just keeps uncovering more questions than answers, in her quest for identity.

During the virtual press day to promote Season 2, Collider got the opportunity to chat 1-on-1 with music sensation Janelle Monáe about stepping into the lead role this season, the very memorable introduction to her character, juggling her music career while shooting the series, her reaction to learning how things would end up this season, and the adjustment that comes with letting go of the control over the final product that you don’t have as an actor. She also talked about being a huge fan of sci-fi, and her desire to bring science fiction franchises to the world.

Collider: I love a good cold open, and I feel like waking up in a boat in the middle of a lake is certainly a memorable start to a story. Was that always how the season started, when you first read the script, or did that change and evolve, at all?

JANELLE MONAE: No, that was the beginning of that script, and I really did go into the middle of a lake. That wasn’t green screen, or in a studio. I sat out there for hours and hours, getting that opening shot.

I love openings like that, that really make an impression and then make you wonder what’s coming next.

MONAE: I love it. I love that you love that. Me, too. I think it’s important to wake up in distress.

You’ve previously said that you saw the first season of the show and you’d listened to the podcast, and that when you had the opportunity to be a part of this, you had to move your schedule around to make it happen. How much of a juggling act was that? Did you have to move a lot of stuff, in order to be able to do this?

MONAE: I did. They also worked around my schedule. When I got the offer and I got the materials and I’d decided that I was gonna do it, I’d already committed to a couple of one-off performances to round out my Dirty Computer album promo. They were so kind and gracious, and they were like, “Listen, we’ll work around your schedule.” And so, there were moments in production where I left and went to go do a Ralph Lauren event for fashion week. I had a couple more obligations that I needed to do, so we worked around it and they were so kind. It was a juggling act, but they knew, going into this, that I’m an ambidextrous artist. I think that is another reason why I was invited on, and that was one of the reasons that I wanted to work with them. In TV, it’s a little bit more structured, in terms of your days, which I appreciated and needed, and was looking forward to.

One of the things that I found so interesting about this season was the constantly shifting power play among the characters, whether they’re taking opportunities and using them to their advantage, or we’re seeing an unraveling to how they got to their end point. What did you enjoy about getting to explore that shifting power dynamic with your character and with her interactions with other characters?

MONAE: I loved it. In my personal life, I probably wouldn’t make half of the decisions that my character made on screen, but being able to live in that world and to be the mastermind behind so many victories for women and for my clients was super great. This is a journey of self-discovery and as we uncover who Jackie is, we find out that she’s a very highly complex and powerful entity.

What was your personal reaction to reading how things would play out and unravel, and what the ending was? What was your reaction, the first time you got to read that and see where it would all lead?

MONAE: Woah! Must do! The writers, Eli and Micah, are some of the best writers on TV. This show is doing something that no other show is doing, in that it has something to say about capitalism, about identity, and about women in a position of power. And the way that they’re saying it, from the score to the cinematography, all factors into what makes for great TV. What we’re doing with Homecoming is cutting through, with the shorter episodes and with how the credits roll while the show is still going on. They’re creating a totally different format, in my opinion.

When it comes to your music, you ultimately have the final say in the presentation of the songs and your performance, and you might be collaborating with others, but it’s still all about your vision. When it comes to acting, you give your performance, but then it’s in the hands of the director and however it gets edited together. Is there an adjustment in that, for you, when it comes to letting go and having that final product be out of your hands?

MONAE: Yeah, it’s scary. I’m always scared and like, “Oh, my god, what are you guys gonna pick? Which take? Please, pick the one that I saw on set and loved.” But the beautiful thing about Homecoming is that I already thought that who I was working with – Eli [Horowitz], Micah [Bloomberg], Sam Esmail, and Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the director – had great taste, and there were moments on set where that was confirmed. I watch my takes back, and Kyle liked that ‘cause I’m a visual artist. There were some one-shot scenes that I had to watch to understand the coordination. It had to be timed out and I had to hit all of my marks, and the only way that I could do that was to watch. And so, once you’re on set and you see the shots that they’re gravitating towards, and they’re shots that you also were gravitating towards, you’re just like, “Okay, I’m in good hands. I’ll be okay.” But that is the nerve-wracking thing about film versus music. If I’m producing on something, obviously I have more say so, but with music, I get the final say so. I have a lot more leverage there. With film and TV, I don’t. You just pray and hope that you get a director and people that have great taste.

You’ve talked about being a huge fan of sci-fi. Is there a specific sci-fi property that you’d love to be a part of, if you’ve got the opportunity?

MONAE: One that we wrote and we’re working on. I have a company now, called Wonderland Pictures, and we hope to be bringing Steven Spielberg, George Lucas trilogy-level science fiction franchises to the world. I also like quiet sci-fi, too. I love Ex Machina. I love Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. I love Gattaca. I love Willy Wonka. I know that’s not science fiction, but it’s fantastical. I’m just excited about being free, being free in cinema, in TV, and in film. Obviously, I’m a black woman, so I’m always gonna bring that take to whatever it is I do. I’m ready to start getting those scripts that the Johnny Depps were given, and that the Julia Roberts were getting. And I’m ready to see other women of color have that same freedom and choice to make decisions about their characters.

