Janelle Monáe Wants to Play Storm in the MCU; Someone Greenlight This Immediately

Actress-singer-activist Janelle Monáe wants to play Storm in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which is another way of saying Janelle Monáe wants to single-handedly revive the X-Men movie franchise.

In an interview with Empire Magazine for their August issue, Monáe talked about meeting Black Panther director Ryan Coogler while working on her album Dirty Computer in Atlanta, where Coogler was also in town shooting the big-budget Marvel film. When asked if she’d spoken to him about playing a role in the film’s upcoming sequel (currently scheduled for release in May of 2022), she revealed that she had specifically brought up the possibility of appearing as the popular weather-controlling mutant.

“I definitely have thrown it out there. One of my dreams has always been to play Storm. I don’t know if she comes in Black Panther, but it would be a dream to have her in it. I don’t know where they are with that. A lot of women have played Storm and they’ve done an exceptional job, and I would love to be in that line of artists and get to do Storm justice.”

Storm would certainly not be out of place in a Black Panther film. In the comics, the character has a long-running romantic relationship with T'Challa, eventually marrying him and becoming Queen of Wakanda. She's also the daughter of a Kenyan princess and lived part of her life being worshipped as a rain goddess by an African tribe. And considering nobody knows how Disney plans to introduce the X-Men into the MCU, having a major character like Storm give the franchise a soft reboot by appearing in a Black Panther sequel seems entirely within the realm of possibility. Honestly they could just do a solo Storm movie, because her backstory is one of the more interesting of any of the X-Men characters. And a solo Storm movie starring Janelle Monáe? Give me all of the tickets, please.